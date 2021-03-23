Tory politician reprimanded following 'bomb Bristol' comment

Published: 11:19 AM March 23, 2021 Updated: 11:23 AM March 23, 2021

A vandalised police van on fire outside Bridewell Police Station, as other police vehicles arrive after protesters demonstrated against the Government's controversial Police and Crime Bill - Credit: PA

A Tory council candidate has been reprimanded by his own party after calling for Bristol to be bombed after Kill the Bill protests in the city turned violent.

Stephen Halbhuber, a Conservative candidate for Eastbourne Council, faced immediate backlash after tweeting "just bomb Bristol" in response to a video showing protesters painting graffiti on a building and throwing projectiles into a crowd watching from below.







People branded the response "utterly disgraceful" while Labour MPs have been encouraged to tweet and tag Conservative co-chair Amanda Milling and CCHQ following Halhuber’s remarks, according to Patrick Maguire of The Times.

Milling said Halbhuber had been contacted and that his comments were "completely unacceptable".

Halbhuber posted an apology for the comments on Monday evening, saying: "I want to apologise unreservedly for my comments last night, and for any offence caused

"Needless to say, it is not something that I believe, or would advocate for. In the cold light of day, I completely regret them."