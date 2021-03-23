Tory politician reprimanded following 'bomb Bristol' comment
- Credit: PA
A Tory council candidate has been reprimanded by his own party after calling for Bristol to be bombed after Kill the Bill protests in the city turned violent.
Stephen Halbhuber, a Conservative candidate for Eastbourne Council, faced immediate backlash after tweeting "just bomb Bristol" in response to a video showing protesters painting graffiti on a building and throwing projectiles into a crowd watching from below.
People branded the response "utterly disgraceful" while Labour MPs have been encouraged to tweet and tag Conservative co-chair Amanda Milling and CCHQ following Halhuber’s remarks, according to Patrick Maguire of The Times.
Milling said Halbhuber had been contacted and that his comments were "completely unacceptable".
Halbhuber posted an apology for the comments on Monday evening, saying: "I want to apologise unreservedly for my comments last night, and for any offence caused
You may also want to watch:
"Needless to say, it is not something that I believe, or would advocate for. In the cold light of day, I completely regret them."
Most Read
- 1 Government acquires second 'Brexit plane' for Boris Johnson painted in Union flag colours
- 2 GMB host hits out at Nigel Farage over attempt to link BLM movement to Bristol riots
- 3 Tory minister sparks Covid panic after returning to work before receiving test result
- 4 No 10 criticised over 'Stanley Johnson loophole' for second homeowners in latest Covid measures
- 5 BBC chief clashes with Tory MP over suggestion broadcaster should do more to promote Union flag
- 6 Why is Boris Johnson more worried about Scotland than Northern Ireland?
- 7 The Lib Dems will attempt to reverse the Tories' damaging Brexit
- 8 Faith in Europe spreads through Italy like a virus
- 9 Peter Bowles: An actor proud to have been called a luvvie
- 10 Tory rebels fail to defeat government over post-Brexit trade bill
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.