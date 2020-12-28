News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Westminster News

Tory ERG group set to back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

Author Picture Icon

Jonathon Read

Published: 9:47 PM December 28, 2020   
(left to right) ERG members Owen Paterson, Iain Duncan Smith, David Davis, Mark Francois and Steve B

(left to right) ERG members Owen Paterson, Iain Duncan Smith, David Davis, Mark Francois and Steve Baker in Whitehall. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Tory Brexiteers in the influential European Research Group are set to support Boris Johnson's Brexit deal ahead of a vote in the House of Commons.

The prime minister had expected up to 20 of the MPs in the Eurosceptic faction of the Conservative Party to vote against the agreement with the EU, after giving Theresa May a hard time for a similar deal.

But the ERG is expected to now give its formal approval on Tuesday after a final meeting of the politicians, the Financial Times reports.

Leading voice Jacob Rees-Mogg, now in government, had previously said as a "unionist" he could not back a Brexit deal not supported by the DUP.

But those same Tory MPs are still set to press ahead with their support for the bill despite opposition from Nrothern Ireland politicians

You may also want to watch:

House of Commons
Brexit
Conservative Party

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Brexiteer MP Mark Francois leads the European Research Group

House of Commons

At least 20 members of ERG expected to vote down Brexit deal

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats

Ed Davey | Video

Lib Dems indicate they will vote against Brexit deal

The New European

Logo Icon
Andrew Pierce and Femi Oluwole debate the Brexit deal on Good Morning Britain

Brexit | Video

Brexiteer shouts down pro-EU campaigner for pointing out deal is not...

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on Covid-19.

Boris Johnson

Expletive-laden Boris Johnson protest song reaches Number 5 in Christmas...

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus