Brandon Lewis defends being spotted without a mask during trip in chauffer-driven government car
- Credit: PA Archive/PA Images
Brandon Lewis has been forced to explain himself after being pictured travelling in his ministerial car without a face mask.
Downing Street has told ministers that they must cover up when travelling in government vehicles, despite a loophole in the rules for chauffer-driven cars.
A source close to the minister said he had removed his mask to drink a cup of coffee in the car.
Passengers in taxis and private hire cars are required to wear masks - with fines of £200 for flouting the rules.
The fines, which reduce to £100 if paid within 14 days, can stretch to £6,400 for repeated breaches.
This comes just over a week after Matt Hancock was snapped not wearing a mask while travelling to the Department of Health and Social Care in a ministerial car, despite repeatedly asking members of the public to cover up.
The health minister was then filmed recording a message in Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on Tuesday without a mask, which is in breach of government guidelines.
You may also want to watch:
A source close to the Health Secretary said he was “filmed in a socially distanced way” during the hospital clip and that he “wore a mask for the rest of the visit”.
Most Read
- 1 Tory MP blames 'chaotic parents' for children going to school hungry
- 2 Boris Johnson 'hid in bedroom' to avoid grilling on Brexit stance days before becoming PM
- 3 Danny Dyer praised for criticisms of Tory party - pointing out Etonians can't run the country
- 4 Boris Johnson warned majority will be 'wiped out' over treatment towards north of England
- 5 UKIP set to select 'Dr Gammons' as candidate for London mayoral election
- 6 Third Tory MP who rejected extending free school meals is targeted with local protests
- 7 Piers Morgan calls Boris Johnson a 'blustering buffoon' in attack on PM's handling of Covid-19 pandemic
- 8 Boris Johnson 'frantically repositioning' himself for Donald Trump to lose election
- 9 Government hands private companies £180m to carry out Brexit contracts
- 10 Liz Truss' department slammed for false claim about cost of soy sauce after Brexit
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.