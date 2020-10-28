News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Westminster News

Brandon Lewis defends being spotted without a mask during trip in chauffer-driven government car

Author Picture Icon

Adrian Zorzut

Published: 4:05 PM October 28, 2020   
Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis has backed the East while at party conference Photo: PA / Stefan Ro

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis has backed the East while at party conference Photo: PA / Stefan Rousseau - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Brandon Lewis has been forced to explain himself after being pictured travelling in his ministerial car without a face mask.

Downing Street has told ministers that they must cover up when travelling in government vehicles, despite a loophole in the rules for chauffer-driven cars.

A source close to the minister said he had removed his mask to drink a cup of coffee in the car.

Passengers in taxis and private hire cars are required to wear masks - with fines of £200 for flouting the rules.

The fines, which reduce to £100 if paid within 14 days, can stretch to £6,400 for repeated breaches.

This comes just over a week after Matt Hancock was snapped not wearing a mask while travelling to the Department of Health and Social Care in a ministerial car, despite repeatedly asking members of the public to cover up.

The health minister was then filmed recording a message in Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on Tuesday without a mask, which is in breach of government guidelines.

You may also want to watch:

A source close to the Health Secretary said he was “filmed in a socially distanced way” during the hospital clip and that he “wore a mask for the rest of the visit”.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tory MP blames 'chaotic parents' for children going to school hungry
  2. 2 Boris Johnson 'hid in bedroom' to avoid grilling on Brexit stance days before becoming PM
  3. 3 Danny Dyer praised for criticisms of Tory party - pointing out Etonians can't run the country
  1. 4 Boris Johnson warned majority will be 'wiped out' over treatment towards north of England
  2. 5 UKIP set to select 'Dr Gammons' as candidate for London mayoral election
  3. 6 Third Tory MP who rejected extending free school meals is targeted with local protests
  4. 7 Piers Morgan calls Boris Johnson a 'blustering buffoon' in attack on PM's handling of Covid-19 pandemic
  5. 8 Boris Johnson 'frantically repositioning' himself for Donald Trump to lose election
  6. 9 Government hands private companies £180m to carry out Brexit contracts
  7. 10 Liz Truss' department slammed for false claim about cost of soy sauce after Brexit
Brandon Lewis
Matt Hancock
Media

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter

Don't Miss

House of Commons

These are the 322 Tory MPs who voted against extending free school meals...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon

Boris Johnson Video

Betty Boothroyd delivers scathing assessment of Boris Johnson's government

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon

Boris Johnson Video

German MEP tells Boris Johnson he 'owes' Britons a Brexit deal as she...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon

Question Time Video

Question Time: Ex-Tory minister accused of making 'sickening' comment...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus