Jacob Rees-Mogg blames Welsh 'socialists' rather than government inaction for border closure in Wales
- Credit: BBC, Twitter
Jacob Rees Mogg has blamed Welsh "socialists" rather than government inaction for a new Covid-19 border with England.
Rees-Mogg said the Senedd had imposed an "unconstitutional" border between England and Wales when it introduced a travel ban on people coming into the country from virus hotspots across the UK.
Answering a question on whether the travel ban was "illegal", the Commons leader said: "What do you expect of a hard-left Labour government."
Several MPs erupted into laughter as he continued: "The approach to putting a border between England and Wales is unconstitutional and will place the police in an invidious position considering they serve the whole of the United Kingdom.
"We are one, single United Kingdom and we should not have borders between different parts of the United Kingdom and I'm afraid that's what you get when you vote for socialists."
"JRM has some neck, pulling out the 'U' word," one Twitter user posted.
@SpaJw tweeted: "Jacob's mind will be blown when he finds out that the government he is part of has created a previously non-existent border between Kent and the rest of the UK."
Sarah Mackie wrote: "The irony of a member of the government that's booted rule of law out the window labelling anything 'unconstitutional'."
"You put a border between NI and the UK and the UK and EU," pointed out one user.
"Mogg does his bit for @YesCymru," quipped another.
"Oh Jacob, no wonder they've kept you under a stone for most of this crisis," added a third.
