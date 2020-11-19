Anger after Tory MP accused of Islamophobic tweets evades punishment

Published: 12:54 PM November 19, 2020

Michael Fabricant MP for Lichfield, speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons - Credit: PA

There has been an outpouring of rage after Michael Fabricant, a Tory MP accused of sending Islamophobic tweets, will no longer disciplinary action.

Michael Fabricant, the member for Lichfield, has been acquitted of inciting Islamophobia after tweeting a message suggesting Muslims were not English.

In a now-deleted message, the MP tweeted: "Nationality and religion are not the same thing."

Fabricant had been replying to Miqdaad Versi, media spokesman for the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB), who criticised the Conservative Party over allegations of Islamophobia.

"Your spite and unpleasantness neither does the cause of tolerance in his country nor the cause of Anglo-Muslim relations any good at all,” the MP wrote.

You may also want to watch:

Versi called the response was "totally unacceptable" and said it had made Britain's Muslim community feel like a "separate category". This prompted Fabricant to accuse Versi of "deliberately milking and misreading" his point.

The MP then altered his tweet by substituting "anglo" with "non-Muslim".

This character is deliberately milking and misreading the fact that I criticise his tweets for being divisive, damaging to Muslim-nonMuslim relations in this country all for his own ends, and not calling out #LabourAntisemitism.

Nationality & religion are NOT the same thing. https://t.co/cfqkT9fXlf — Michael Fabricant 🇬🇧 (@Mike_Fabricant) November 18, 2020

"Michael Fabricant has clarified his tweet," a Conservative Party spokesperson said. "He is raising an important point about how it is the Labour Party that has been investigated by the EHRC for racism."

They added: "The Conservative Party does not tolerate prejudice and discrimination."

In a statement released by the party, Fabricant said: "I am clear that there is no connection between religion and nationality which is why I have clarified my tweet accordingly."

Mr Versi. I have read your unpleasant tweets about the #Conservative Party.

The @Conservatives have NOT been investigated by the Equalities and Human Rights Commission.

The #Labour Party has (for good reason) and found GUILTY of #antisemitism.

I suggest you concentrate on that. https://t.co/y1pGVuFzbI — Michael Fabricant 🇬🇧 (@Mike_Fabricant) November 18, 2020

The MCB has called for an investigation into the comments. A spokesperson said: "Even though the Conservative Party faces hundreds of allegations of Islamophobia, Tory MP Michael Fabricant attacks MCB spokesperson Miqdaad Versi by urging him to look the other way and focus on bigotry elsewhere.

"The comment, be it inadvertent or not, betrays a view of Muslims institutionalised in sections of the Conservative Party - that Muslims are not part and parcel of British society."

The Conservative Party has been contacted for comment.

This comes after another Tory MP downplayed the issue of Islamophobia within the party.

Appearing on Politics Live, Andrew Mitchell MP said: "Let me be very clear about this. Whether it's anti-Semitism or racism, the Conservative Party has zero-tolerance for it. We have strong structures in the Tory Party to tackle it seriously."

This provoked Labour's Clive Lewis to rebut: "I'm in shock that you can have a home secretary and a party responsible for the Windrush scandal, forcibly deporting British citizens out of this country.

"You have a home secretary floating the idea of deporting people to Ascension Island.

"This is a party rooted in racism and to say it doesn't exist is preposterous."