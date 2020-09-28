Tory MP likens Boris Johnson to hypnotised Lord of the Rings character 'under the spell' of Dominic Cummings

Video

Published: 3:40 PM September 28, 2020 Updated: 3:50 PM September 28, 2020

A Eurosceptic Tory MP has claimed Boris Johnson is 'under the spell' of his advisers - Credit: PA

A Tory MP has likened Boris Johnson to King Theoden from The Lord of the Rings and accused him of being "under the spell" of his special adviser, Dominic Cummings.

Former European Research Group chair Steve Baker said Johnson needed to be "woken up" from his "slumber" as he suggested his advisers like Cummings were in control of the government's coronavirus response.

The Brexiteer told Times Radio: "People have got a great deal of faith in Boris Johnson.

"But, I'll push the boat out, many of us will have seen Lord of the Rings and there is a scene in Lord of the Rings where Theoden, the king, is under the spell of his advisers.

"And he has to be woken up from that spell and when he wakes from that spell joy comes to pass in the kingdom.

"And I am afraid at the moment somebody needs to wake Theoden from his slumber.

"When Theoden awakes, and I mean Boris, everything will come right."

Baker is one several figures leading a rebellion against the government which is seeking an extension of emergency coronavirus powers.

Media reports suggest up to 100 MPs could back an amendment by Sir Graham Brady that would require the government to consult parliament before introducing new coronavirus measures.

Brady said the government had "gotten into the habit of ruling by decree" and urged MPs to back his changes.

On Sunday, Baker said he feared the government was trying to take away people's liberties.

Speaking on Sophy Ridge on Sunday, the former Brexit minister said: "We're trying to put this right. And actually, it's a very modest proposal that MPs should vote on law before it comes into effect and takes away people's liberties."

Downing Street has dismissed Barker's comments.

Asked if Johnson was "under the spell" of his advisers, the prime minister's spokesperson said: "As he has said in the past, he is responsible for all the decisions that he takes as prime minister."

MPs will vote on Wednesday on whether to renew the Coronavirus Act.