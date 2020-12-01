Brexiteer mocked after dreaming up term to describe Britain's Covid vaccination programme

Published: 5:21 PM December 1, 2020

Desmond Swayne has been mocked after coining his own term to describe Britain's Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The Brexiteer backbencher caused a ruckus in the House of Commons when he suggested the barring of people who were not immunised from public spaces was a form of discrimination he termed "vaccinationism".







Prominent Brexiteers like Swayne and fellow Tory backbencher Steve Baker are opposing plans to introduce laws allowing venues to prohibit entry to people who cannot prove they have had a coronavirus jab.

Known as the Covid Recovery Group (CRG), this group of backbenchers have repeatedly threatened to vote against Boris Johnson's legislative agenda on coronavirus.

Expressing his disapproval, Swayne said: "The way to persuade people to get a vaccine is to get a line up of the entire government and its ministers and their loved ones and let them take it first then get all the icons of popular culture out on the airwaves singing its praises.

You may also want to watch:

"To have any kind of suggestion of coercion absolutely feeds the conspiracy theory that we're being cowed and our liberties being taken away."

Swayne went on to describe Johnson's legislation as "vaccinationism" which we called on the people to "resist".

He went on to describe the government as one of the most authoritarian since the 17th century.

Responding on Twitter, Carol James wrote: "These two should be given less airtime."

Chris Weston quipped: "Ah, he's doing that Tory thumb-pointing thing AKA The Psychopath's Tell...."

Tony wrote: "Can I be the first to suggest that I would be more than happy for Sir Desmond Swayne not to be given a Covid vaccination - under any circumstances."

Can I be the first to suggest that I would be more than happy for Sir Desmond Swayne not to be given a Covid vaccination - under any circumstances.🙄 — Tony - I'd rather be a do-gooder than a do-badder (@IsntTony105) December 1, 2020

Dave said: "Desmond Swayne should definitely win the Turner Prize for his amazing 20 year art prank 'Lunatic Tory MP'."

@jv_uk2011 said Swayne "absolutely loves the sound of his own voice".

@wyt3fr0g stuck a more serious tone, sharing: "Libertarianism and freedom of choice are strange bedfellows when it comes to mass vaccination against a global pandemic. I would hope the majority of the population gladly take the vaccine out of civic duty to protect the health of themselves and the nation."