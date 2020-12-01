Brexiteer mocked after dreaming up term to describe Britain's Covid vaccination programme
- Credit: Twitter
Desmond Swayne has been mocked after coining his own term to describe Britain's Covid-19 vaccination programme.
The Brexiteer backbencher caused a ruckus in the House of Commons when he suggested the barring of people who were not immunised from public spaces was a form of discrimination he termed "vaccinationism".
Prominent Brexiteers like Swayne and fellow Tory backbencher Steve Baker are opposing plans to introduce laws allowing venues to prohibit entry to people who cannot prove they have had a coronavirus jab.
Known as the Covid Recovery Group (CRG), this group of backbenchers have repeatedly threatened to vote against Boris Johnson's legislative agenda on coronavirus.
Expressing his disapproval, Swayne said: "The way to persuade people to get a vaccine is to get a line up of the entire government and its ministers and their loved ones and let them take it first then get all the icons of popular culture out on the airwaves singing its praises.
You may also want to watch:
"To have any kind of suggestion of coercion absolutely feeds the conspiracy theory that we're being cowed and our liberties being taken away."
Swayne went on to describe Johnson's legislation as "vaccinationism" which we called on the people to "resist".
Most Read
- 1 BBC presenter attracts complaints after calling Brexiteers 'headbangers, zealots and quislings'
- 2 Michael Gove asked FIVE TIMES to explain what a 'substantial meal' is
- 3 Michael Gove accused of going 'full Trump' after attacking Good Morning Britain's ratings
- 4 New Vote Leave veteran walks out of Downing Street after Dominic Cummings departure
- 5 Brexiteer claims it will be '25 years' before UK gets sovereignty back
- 6 British expats seethe at post-Brexit travel restrictions
- 7 Keir Starmer mocks Tory heckler who said he was speaking in 'hindsight' with prediction
- 8 Wetherspoon pub boss - who donated £50k to Tories - blasts Boris Johnson's 'reckless' government
- 9 Labour frontbencher calls for Boris Johnson's PMQs answers to be labelled as 'fiction'
- 10 Internet users propose blue plaque for David Cameron for contribution to Brexit
He went on to describe the government as one of the most authoritarian since the 17th century.
Responding on Twitter, Carol James wrote: "These two should be given less airtime."
Chris Weston quipped: "Ah, he's doing that Tory thumb-pointing thing AKA The Psychopath's Tell...."
Tony wrote: "Can I be the first to suggest that I would be more than happy for Sir Desmond Swayne not to be given a Covid vaccination - under any circumstances."
Dave said: "Desmond Swayne should definitely win the Turner Prize for his amazing 20 year art prank 'Lunatic Tory MP'."
@jv_uk2011 said Swayne "absolutely loves the sound of his own voice".
@wyt3fr0g stuck a more serious tone, sharing: "Libertarianism and freedom of choice are strange bedfellows when it comes to mass vaccination against a global pandemic. I would hope the majority of the population gladly take the vaccine out of civic duty to protect the health of themselves and the nation."
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.