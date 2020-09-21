Video
Tory politician blames ‘obese people’ for Covid death toll while calling criticism of No 10’s response ‘despicable’
Adrian Zorzut
A Tory peer said it was “despicable” to blame the UK’s high coronavirus death toll on the government by suggesting it was the fault of “obese people”.
Lord Ian McColl claimed the country’s obesity levels, population density, and popularity as a travel destination were to blame for its high death count.
Speaking during a debate on new coronavirus restrictions, he said: “As a doctor, I am very, very concerned about preventative medicine.
“What was clear about the pandemic early on was that the majority of those afflicted had many medical conditions that made them much more vulnerable to Covid.
Lord McColl said “obesity and Covid” were a dangerous combination because “obesity impairs the immune system”.
