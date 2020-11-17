News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Westminster News

Tories could 'temporarily cut foreign aid' to help pay for coronavirus bills

Logo Icon

The New European

Published: 8:13 AM November 17, 2020   
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) alongside Chancellor Rishi Sunak during Prime Minister's Questio

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) alongside Chancellor Rishi Sunak during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire. - Credit: PA

The foreign aid budget could reportedly be cut temporarily after the UK’s public finances took a hit dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, despite foreign secretary Dominic Raab insisting the government was “absolutely” committed to the 0.7% target.

The Times reported plans had been drawn up to pare back the commitment to spend at least 0.7% of national income on foreign aid to 0.5%, and the move could be announced in the chancellor’s comprehensive spending review next week.

A Treasury official did not deny the report but declined to comment on speculation about fiscal events.

The UK has already said it would be cutting its global aid budget by £2.9 billion this year due to the economic hit of the coronavirus crisis, but that the 0.7% commitment towards international development would still be met.

The spending on Official Development Assistance was set to be £15.8 billion this year before the Covid-19 crisis emerged.

You may also want to watch:

Boris Johnson wants the cut to last no longer than a year, the Times reported.

The gross national income of the UK in 2019 was £2.17 trillion, meaning a drop from 0.7% to 0.5% would account for more than £4 billion.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tory MP claims 'beginning of the end' for Boris Johnson
  2. 2 Former senior Tory politician warns Britons of Brexit 'hidden evils'
  3. 3 Think tank says country might face Brexit 'in name only' following Cummings' departure from Number 10
  1. 4 Boris Johnson warned it's 'too late' for Brexit deal amid calls for solution to avoid trade chaos
  2. 5 Health minister criticised for telling people to 'eat less' to protect themselves from Covid-19
  3. 6 BBC criticised by Brexiteers for comedy sketch based on Leave’s promises
  4. 7 Jacob Rees-Mogg accused of 'gaslighting' MPs and the country with his responses
  5. 8 Piers Morgan asks Matt Hancock why he hasn't resigned yet
  6. 9 Boris Johnson could agree to 'adjustment period' with EU
  7. 10 Boris Johnson launches 'charm offensive' on Tory MPs to save job as PM

The 0.7% target was first agreed by the United Nations in 1970, and the UK Government has met the target since 2013. It was enshrined into law in 2015.

Coronavirus
Dominic Raab
Boris Johnson

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Joe Biden

Barack Obama could become Joe Biden's UK ambassador in awkward move for...

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon

Brexit

John Redwood sends 'warning letter' to Joe Biden over Brexit

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon

Brexit

Leavers in government claim Boris Johnson could agree to one-year Brexit...

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon

Brexit | Video

Iain Duncan Smith tells Joe Biden that Brexit 'has nothing to do with him'

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus