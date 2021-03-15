Grammys host ridicules royal family and Boris Johnson during awards ceremony

Published: 9:28 AM March 15, 2021

Trevor Noah attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2019 in New York, USA. - Credit: PA

South African comedian Trevor Noah has taken aim at the royal family and Boris Johnson during his stint as host of this year's Grammy Awards.

Noah, who hosts the late-night satirical news programme The Daily Show in the US, made fun of the prime minister during a comment about UK pop star Harry Styles.







The comedian joked that it was "crazy to think that someone that talented and handsome is from the same place as Boris Johnson".

Styles took home his first-ever Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance for his chart-topping hit Watermelon Sugar.

Noah's joke came after he used his opening monologue to address tensions in Buckingham Palace over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

You may also want to watch:

"This year’s Grammys is going to look a little different, I’m not going to front, the whole thing is going to be pretty different,” Noah said as he opened the awards ceremony.

"But it’s going to be even more exciting because our nominees will be sitting at those tables for their awards, so right now there’s more tension in that tent than at a family reunion at Buckingham Palace."

Buckingham Palace has been rocked by allegations made by the couple during the two-hour interview with Winfrey, including of racism and poor treatment of Markel's mental health while they were in the UK.

The couple revealed there had been "conversations and concerns" raised by a member of the royal family about what colour Archie’s skin would be before he was born.

Meghan also claimed in the interview that Kate made her cry at a bridesmaid dress fitting, but had apologised and sent flowers.

Buckingham Palace said it was taking the couples' allegations "very seriously" but that "some recollections may vary" over the incidents brought up during the interview.

On Tuesday, the Palace released a statement saying: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."