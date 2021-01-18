Television drama to focus on Boris Johnson's first year in Downing Street

Published: 12:55 PM January 18, 2021 Updated: 12:59 PM January 18, 2021

A new television drama is to focus on Boris Johnson's first year in Downing Street, with particular focus on his handling of the pandemic, his own experience with Covid-19, and the birth of his son Wilfred.

The drama, to be produced by Freemantle, will focus on the private lives of the prime minister and his partner Carrie Symonds.

It is being co-written and directed by Michael Winterbottom, who has directed 24 Hour Party People, A Cock And Bull Story, and The Road To Guantanamo.

A casting company is currently seeking actors and actresses to portray the doctors and nurses at St Thomas' Hospital in London, who helped nurse Johnson back to health after Covid-19.

But in a move that has angered pro-Tory newspapers - such as the Mail on Sunday - they will also feature 11-year-old daughter Stephanie, who has avoided much of the limelight surrounding her father.

Those auditioning for the part asked to act a scene where she meets newborn Wilfred, in a move the newspaper claims could "incur Number 10's wrath".

Announcing the project in June, Freemantle executive Andrea Scrosati said: “There are rare moments in history when leaders find their private lives uniquely connected to national events, where personal experience and official role collide in an unusual way. The last few months in the life of the UK prime minister clearly mark one of these moments.”

She added the story would be told "with a fair and fact-based approach".

A broadcaster is yet to be attached to the television project.



