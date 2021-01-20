9 of the best tweets of Donald Trump leaving the White House

Published: 3:26 PM January 20, 2021 Updated: 3:43 PM January 20, 2021

Donald Trump walks on the south lawn of the White House - Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

With Donald Trump having officially vacated the White House, Twitter users wasted no time in bidding him their version of a farewell.

Trump left 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue around 1pm GMT and made a final address at Joint Base Andrews airbase before leaving for his Florida home in Air Force One.







The outgoing US president told supporters before departing that he intended to return to US politics "in some form".

Jubilation about Trump's exit from the Capitol was hard to ignore on social media. Here are nine of the best tweets we found.

NFL Memes shared a clip of US football player being blocked from entering a building, writing: "Donald Trump walking into the White House today..."

Donald Trump walking into the White House today... pic.twitter.com/tqToPveBvg — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 20, 2021

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood quipped: "Donald Trump has fled the scene of the crime."

Donald Trump has fled the scene of the crime — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) January 20, 2021

Scott Dworkin posted: "He’s gone. Because we fired him."

He’s gone. Because we fired him. 🇺🇸 — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 20, 2021

@NoNotNowRose posted a hilarious clip from Sister Act.

Philip DeFranco struck a more serious tone, writing: "I know there is a lot of relief watching Donald Trump leave, but never forget how democracy barely survived him."

I know there is a lot of relief watching Donald Trump leave, but never forget how democracy barely survived him.



If you get complacent, if you forget how fucking insane this all was, this comes back and maybe there aren’t enough people willing to standup for democracy next time. — Philip DeFranco 👊🏻 (@PhillyD) January 20, 2021

Environmentalist Greta Thunberg, who has previously clashed with Trump, joked: "He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"

He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! pic.twitter.com/G8gObLhsz9 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 20, 2021

Mocking Trump's choice of farewell song - Frank Sinatra's I Did It My Way - Charlie Maney commented: "One violent insurrection and 400,000 dead Americans later, #DonaldTrump truly did it his way."

One violent insurrection and 400,000 dead Americans later, #DonaldTrump truly did it his way#GoodRiddance pic.twitter.com/ug5ZqFOWBm — Charlie Maney (@thetruecq) January 20, 2021

Others were just relieved. Peter Morley said: "We made it. He's gone. Donald Trump has left the White House. It's a new day in America for HOPE with president Biden!"

We made it.



He's gone.



Donald Trump has left the White House.



It's a new day in America for HOPE with President Biden!#InaugurationDay — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) January 20, 2021

But it was the incoming US president's own tweet that gathered a lot of attention. Moments after seeing Trump leave the White House, Joe Biden tweeted: "It’s a new day in America."