9 of the best tweets of Donald Trump leaving the White House
- Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
With Donald Trump having officially vacated the White House, Twitter users wasted no time in bidding him their version of a farewell.
Trump left 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue around 1pm GMT and made a final address at Joint Base Andrews airbase before leaving for his Florida home in Air Force One.
The outgoing US president told supporters before departing that he intended to return to US politics "in some form".
Jubilation about Trump's exit from the Capitol was hard to ignore on social media. Here are nine of the best tweets we found.
NFL Memes shared a clip of US football player being blocked from entering a building, writing: "Donald Trump walking into the White House today..."
CNN White House correspondent John Harwood quipped: "Donald Trump has fled the scene of the crime."
Scott Dworkin posted: "He’s gone. Because we fired him."
@NoNotNowRose posted a hilarious clip from Sister Act.
Philip DeFranco struck a more serious tone, writing: "I know there is a lot of relief watching Donald Trump leave, but never forget how democracy barely survived him."
Environmentalist Greta Thunberg, who has previously clashed with Trump, joked: "He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"
Mocking Trump's choice of farewell song - Frank Sinatra's I Did It My Way - Charlie Maney commented: "One violent insurrection and 400,000 dead Americans later, #DonaldTrump truly did it his way."
Others were just relieved. Peter Morley said: "We made it. He's gone. Donald Trump has left the White House. It's a new day in America for HOPE with president Biden!"
But it was the incoming US president's own tweet that gathered a lot of attention. Moments after seeing Trump leave the White House, Joe Biden tweeted: "It’s a new day in America."
