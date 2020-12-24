Video
EU reminds UK of true meaning of 'sovereignty' as Brexit deal agreed
A trade deal has been agreed between the European Union and the United Kingdom - six days before the end of the transition period.
The EU's Ursula von der Leyen told a press conference: “At the end of a successful negotiation’s journey I normally feel joy. But today I only feel quiet satisfaction and, frankly speaking, relief."
"We have finally found an agreement," she explained. "It was a long and winding road, but we have got a good deal to show for it. It is fair. It is a balanced deal."
The European Commission continued by dismissing Brexiteer talk of "sovereignty" as she reminded Britain that for the EU it means "in a time of crisis it’s about pulling each other up instead of trying to get back on your feet alone”.
She concluded her speech by saying: "To use a line from TS Eliot: ‘What we call the beginning is often the end. And to make an end, is to make a beginning.’
“So to all the Europeans I say: ’It is time to leave Brexit behind. Our future is made in Europe.’”
She added: “No deal in the world can change reality or gravity in today’s economy and today’s world. We are one of the giants.”
Chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said the "clock is no longer ticking" as he spoke of a "day of relief - tinged with sadness".
MPs are expected to be recalled next Wednesday to ratify the agreement in time for the end of the transition period on 31 December.
