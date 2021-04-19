Priti Patel to ban US-based white supremacist group from operating in the UK
Priti Patel is pushing ahead with plans to ban a white supremacist group from operating in the UK.
The home secretary wants to outlaw Atomwaffen Division and list National Socialist Order as its alias.
Priti Patel has asked parliament to proscribe the “predominantly US-based white supremacist group that celebrates and promotes the use of violence in order to bring about a fascist, white ethno-state by means of a race war”, the Home Office said.
The proposal will now be debated and, subject to approval, come into force later this week.
This would make it a criminal offence to be a member of, or invite support for the group, with those found guilty facing up to 10 years in prison.
The Counter-Terrorism and Sentencing Bill – which will shortly receive Royal Assent – will increase this to 14 years, according to the department.
In a statement, the Home Office said: “Atomwaffen Division claimed it had disbanded in March 2020 following pressure from US law enforcement agencies, but, in July 2020, National Socialist Order announced itself online as its ‘successor’.
“The government assesses that it is the same group operating under a different name but adhering to the same twisted ideology as it did when it was called Atomwaffen Division.”
Patel branded such groups “vile and racist”, adding that they “exist to spread hate, sow division and advocate the use of violence to further their sick ideologies”.
