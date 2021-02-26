Small businesses still unclear about post-Brexit rules on sending goods to the EU, report finds
Two out of five small businesses are not clear about new rules for posting goods to the EU since the start of the year, new research suggests.
A survey of 500 small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) found that one in six were not even aware of new EU posting requirements.
Many of those questioned by the Post Office said they had experienced problems trying to post goods abroad since January 1.
When posting outside the UK from England, Scotland or Wales, all goods or gifts must now have a customs declaration form attached.
For customers posting from Northern Ireland, customs forms are only required for gifts or goods being sent to non-EU destinations.
Mark Siviter, managing director of Mails & Retail at the Post Office, said: "Many small businesses are already facing challenges this year owing to the pandemic and that’s why we’re providing as much support as possible to ensure they can easily navigate the new rules for posting abroad.
"We’ve launched customs forms and new supporting information online, which means that customers can fill them in at home or work, before bringing them into branch.
"Taking the time to complete these forms fully and correctly is the best way to avoid the risk of goods being sent back."
A government spokesman said: "We know that some businesses are facing challenges with specific aspects of our new trading relationship, and that’s why – in addition to the £20 million SME Brexit Support Fund – we are operating export helplines, running webinars with experts and offering businesses support via our network of 300 international trade advisers."
