UK has highest Covid-19 death rate in world
- Credit: PA
The UK's Covid-19 death rate is now the highest in the world.
New data revealed that the UK is averaging 935 daily deaths - the equivalent of more than 16 people in every million dying each day.
The figures have been produced by the University of Oxford's research platform Our World in Data, which shows that no other country matches the rate of deaths per capita.
The Czech Republic had previously held the top spot for the last week, with new seven-day averages showing the UK's was now the highest in the world.
The UK's death toll of 89,261 overall is the highest in Europe and across the globe is only just behind the US, Brazil, India and Mexico without taking into account populations per country.
Max Roser, a researcher from Our World in Data, said that quicker action at earlier stages in the pandemic kept numbers down elsewhere.
“The last Covid death in New Zealand was in mid-September,” he pointed out as he tweeted the last set of results.
Twitter user James Felton remarked: "Are we allowed to make international comparisons yet or is that still just for vaccines?"
Piers Morgan tweeted: "A horrifying, heart-breaking, appalling fact that shames our country and our government".
Palliative care doctor Rachel Clarke said: "World-beating. In the most wretched, grim & unforgivable way imaginable. I’m incandescent".
