Scottish fishermen furious over Brexit red tape to dump rotting seafood outside Downing Street

Published: 9:28 AM January 14, 2021 Updated: 9:32 AM January 14, 2021

Lobster pots are stacked as Scottish inshore fishermen work off the east coast of Scotland, near Bass rock. - Credit: PA

A group of Scottish fishermen furious over Brexit red tape has vowed to dump rotting seafood outside Downing Street.

Jamie McMillan, boss of the world-renowned Loch Fyne Seafarms, said he would not hesitate to dump rotting stock outside the prime minister's house if Scottish seafood exports continue to rot at British ports.

In a furious video message yesterday, he said: "Prime minister, and Michael Gove - I can assure you if Scottish exporters can’t get their product to market next week, we will be at the gates of Westminster and we will be dumping our shellfish on your doorstep, rotten.

"The same way the Westminster UK government is rotten to the core."

McMillan said the fishing industry on Scotland's West Coat was in an "absolutely disastrous situation" after hold-ups have seen boats stuck at sea given there is no-one to buy their catch.

You may also want to watch:

Scottish fishermen have been hit hard by new Brexit bureaucracy, IT problems, and confusion since the EU trade agreement kicked in on January 1.

There were complaints of shellfish rotting in ports due to massive lorry pile-ups, which has meant the stock had to be thrown away.

Some Scottish fishermen will be paid compensation, Boris Johnson admitted on Wednesday.

"In so far as there are delays caused by a variety of problems, we will compensate those fishing businesses," he said.

"But there is a massive opportunity for Scotland and for the whole of the UK with the increase in quota that we get from the deal."