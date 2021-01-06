UK politicians react to Donald Trump protesters storming Congress

Published: 8:44 PM January 6, 2021 Updated: 9:43 PM January 6, 2021

UK politicians have begun reacting to news of Donald Trump protesters storming Capitol Hill in Washington D.C.

Trump supporters broke into Capitol Hill on Wednesday in an attempt to interrupt the certification of Joe Biden's US election victory in Congress.







Thousands descended on to government grounds following a speech by Trump in which he added pressure on president vice-president Mike Pence to reject Congress' approval of the November 3rd results.

Trump then called on his followers to "make their voice heard" by protesting on the capital.

The city has been put under lockdown while Trump has now called in the National Guard to deal with demonstrators, some of whom are armed.

You may also want to watch:

Reacting to the news, prime minister Boris Johnson said he condemned the "disgraceful scenes” of protesters storming government building, adding: “The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: "Horrendous scenes from the US. These are not ‘protestors’ - this a direct attack on democracy and legislators carrying out the will of the American people."

Horrendous scenes from the US.



These are not ‘protestors’ - this a direct attack on democracy and legislators carrying out the will of the American people. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 6, 2021

The mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham wrote: “Any UK politician who gave Trump the time of day should be ashamed right now.”

Shadow justice minister David Lammy said: "Donald Trump is an enemy of democracy. Every British politician who failed to condemn his actions after the presidential election should issue an apology tonight."

Donald Trump is an enemy of democracy. Every British politician who failed to condemn his actions after the Presidential election should issue an apology tonight. — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) January 6, 2021

Tory MP Kevin Foster posted: "For all those who value the Trans-Atlantic alliance and the values we have stood together to defend, today's scenes are tragic and shocking, but American democracy has survived worse threats and in 2 weeks time will have a new president, chosen by the people, to lead it forward."

For all those who value the Trans-Atlantic alliance and the values we have stood together to defend, today's scenes are tragic and shocking, but american democracy has survived worse threats and in 2 weeks time will have a new President, chosen by the people, to lead it forward. https://t.co/1HljrM7qlD — Kevin Foster (@kevin_j_foster) January 6, 2021

Shadow foreign minister Emily Thornberry said: "Profoundly shocking scenes in the Capitol tonight... The president is guilty of cowardice - he should accept that he's lost."

Former Conservative MP and Winston Churchill’s grandson Sir Nicholas Soames posted: “Finally the world can see that Trump is a maniac”.

He added: “Never in a lifetime could one imagine such appalling scenes in the Capitol. A testament to the unspeakably vile behaviour of pres Trump now confirmed to be a very very bad man.

“A terrible incalculable tragedy to see scenes like this in the Capital City of our closest dearest Ally, partner and friend in the defence of Freedom and Democracy for generations.”

Labour's Peter Kyle added: "The fiction of @realDonaldTrump’s words also have a reality and this is what it looks like. I truly wish the United States a swift recovery. America is better than this."