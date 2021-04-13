UKIP launches election campaign with promise to scrap Welsh parliament

Published: 9:17 AM April 13, 2021 Updated: 9:20 AM April 13, 2021

UKIP has promised to hold a referendum on scrapping the Welsh parliament if it is elected in May.

Its manifesto, launched Tuesday morning, also includes pledges to scrap measures to help asylum seekers and refugees in Wales, end the smacking ban and stop sex education in primary schools.







UKIP Wales leader Neil Hamilton said it was the bravest manifesto "ever set out for moving Wales forward".

The party won seven seats at the last election, but of the group only Hamilton remains in the party.

Hamilton said: "By transferring powers away from politicians and directly to the people, this is truly a people-powered manifesto."

"UKIP is the only party that has set out a comprehensive and positive plan for how Wales will be run post-devolution. Unlike other parties, we do not want to simply cede all powers to equally distant political elites in Westminster," he added.

The party has pledged to hold a referendum on the Senedd "immediately" within the next term.

In place of the Senedd, UKIP has promised to set up directly elected health boards and develop more "self-governing" grammar and free schools.

The party said it was pledging to end "the Nation of Sanctuary" - a Welsh government plan to help support asylum seekers and refugees.

Immigration policy is not devolved although the Welsh government has promised to help the groups access health services and integrate into society.

The party says it would freeze business rates at zero for 12 months and create a £100m refurbishment fund for the Welsh tourist industry.