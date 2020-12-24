Unions warn Boris Johnson's Brexit deal will not protect jobs
Union leaders have warned the post-Brexit trade deal agreed between the UK and European Union would put workers’ rights on the line and will not protect jobs.
TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said the deal was better than nothing, “but not by much”.
She said: “As we come out of the pandemic, we’re facing a crunch point for jobs and living standards. This deal is on the Prime Minister’s head – it’s his responsibility to make sure working families don’t end up worse off.
“Now the prime minister must make good on his promise to level up Britain. And he needs to act fast.
“There can be no more pointing the finger at the EU. Government must deliver an industrial strategy for decent work, with investment in jobs and green industries in parts of the country that need it most.”
O’Grady said ministers must now urgently build on the deal to overcome barriers to trade and higher production costs she warned many sectors will face.
She added: “We will not accept a race to the bottom on rights. The deal won’t protect jobs and puts hard-won workers’ rights on the line.”
