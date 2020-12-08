Dawn French reveals she dumped ex-boyfriend because he was a Tory
- Credit: PA
Dawn French has revealed she dumped an ex-boyfriend after discovering he was a Tory.
The Vicar of Dibley actress opened up about her split with Lenny Henry in 2010 after realising "something wasn't right".
French, 63, told the How To Wow podcast: "I did have a nice time with one chap. He was quite posh.
"I thought, 'I can’t go any further, I can’t think what it is, you’re attractive, I’ve got the right underwear on'. I worked out what it was. He was a Tory!"
The actress is back in the spotlight this week after catching the ire of former UKIP leader Gerard Batten who claimed her Vicar of Dibley character symbolised "satanism".
In a tweet on Sunday, Batten wrote: "Please retweet this. Dawn French, the BBC's Vicar of Dibley wears an upside down cross. This is a symbol of Satanism. This isn’t a prop depart mistake. This is what we are forced to pay the License Fee for. DEFUND the BBC!"
He was swiftly mocked on Twitter.
One user posted: "I can’t believe I’m seeing this. Batten, maybe it’s time to retire from...whatever it is you do."
Alliance Party leader Naomi Long wrote: "Wait until he finds out that Dawn French isn't actually a vicar, but an actor..."
Another said: "Blimey! You've gone full fruitcake! Judging by some of the replies here at least fruitcakes will be plentiful after Brexit."
French will return to our screens this Christmas as the Vicar of Dibley after a 26-year hiatus.
