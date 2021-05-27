Boris Johnson to welcome Hungarian leader Viktor Orban to Downing Street
- Credit: PA Wire/PA Images
Right-wing populist Viktor Orban will visit Downing Street on Friday for talks with the prime minister.
Orban’s visit could put under strain the UK’s relationship with the rest of the European Union, where he has been accused of eroding democracy, the rule of law and press freedoms.
Eurosceptic Orban previously praised Johnson for delivering Brexit, is a close ally of Russian president Vladamir Putin, and has twice blocked the EU from issuing statements condemning China for actions in Hong Kong.
Last year he pushed the EU to lift sanctions on Belarus, where a Ryanair flight was diverted last week so authorities could arrest a prominent journalist who has been critical of the regime.
He has also been criticised for remarks on “Muslim invaders” and describing migrants as “a poison”.
Labour’s shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy criticised the visit saying the Hungarian leader – who she described as one of Europe’s “most regressive” – undermined “the values the UK government says it wants to defend”.
She urged Johnson to tell Orban to take “a robust stance towards the Lukashenko regime in Belarus and Putin’s Russia”.
Most Read
- 1 John Bercow: It's time to rage against the liar on the right
- 2 PMQs: Boris Johnson 'rattled' by evidence given by Dominic Cummings
- 3 France takes more UK finance jobs as visiting relatives there gets tougher
- 4 Priti Patel confirms plan to charge EU citizens to visit the UK
- 5 Transport minister hints at plan to build a 50-mile tunnel linking Wales and Ireland
- 6 'It's like Wembley Stadium' - Residents hit out at Brexit lorry park in Ashford
- 7 Yvette Cooper: Labour's leader in exile?
- 8 Australian trade deal proves Liz Truss doesn't give a XXXX about our farmers
- 9 Why is Boris Johnson so scared of Good Morning Britain?
- 10 How the newspapers reacted to Dominic Cummings’ damning testimony
She said: “When Boris Johnson meets with his Hungarian counterpart, we expect him to challenge the repeated attempts to undermine democratic values.
“Anything less than a robust rejection of these acts is tantamount to rolling out the red carpet.”
However, Downing Street defended the visit and condemned his “divisive and wrong” comments.
“On all human rights issues we do not shy away from raising them, the PM has condemned those specific comments which were divisive and wrong,” his official spokesperson said.
He continued: “As president of the Visegrad group of Central European nations later this year, co-operation with Hungary is vital to the UK’s prosperity and security".
He said the meeting would “promote UK interests in these areas and discuss issues in the wider region”.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.