Website that allows public to see if their MP is 'a p***k' gets 250,000 views in four days

Published: 12:46 PM January 28, 2021

A website which allows members of the public to see if their MP is "a p***k" has attracted 250,000 visits in four days.

The website, which was set up on Sunday, allows constituents to search their MP's name and rates politicians based on their voting records.







The tongue-in-cheek site branded all Tory MPs "p***ks" while Labour, SNP, and Liberal Democrat member have been left relatively unscathed.

Examples of how the generator decides which politicians are "p***ks" include whether or not they have "voted against free school meals" and if they have "promoted equality and human rights".

Others include if they have "voted against more restrictive regulation of trade union activity", "voted against the proper funding of public services", and taken "robust action to tackle avoidance and evasion".

Prime minister Boris Johnson was given a red thumbs down and branded a "p***k" meanwhile Sir Keir Starmer and Jeremy Corbyn were given a green thumbs up.

Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Lib Dems, has been down-voted after he voted against paying higher benefits over longer periods for those not able to work due to illness or disability.

SNP leader in Westminster Ian Blackford was up-voted on the website.

TheyWorkForYou.com was set up at the weekend by a man known only as Dave after he listened to the prime minister 'waffle' on TV.