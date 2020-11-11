Video
Fears that Brexit could hold up coronavirus vaccine in the UK
- Credit: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament
There are fears that Brexit could hold up the coronavirus vaccine in the United Kingdom, as the transition period comes to an end on December 31.
At present, there is an agreement with the European Union to keep the same rules in place until the end of the year, but the country needs a deal to keep many of the existing arrangements in place.
A deal that drops many of those agreements, or no deal at all, could cause significant disruption both for Europe and the UK.
Now there are fears this could have an impact on the coronavirus vaccine, which is expected at the end of this year, or start of next year after health secretary Matt Hancock insisted there would need to be "mammoth logistical operations" to transport the vaccine from the manufacture bases in Germany, Belgium and the US to the patient.
Political commentator Alastair Campbell warned: "The vaccine is going to come to the UK through Belgium.
"Now, let us just think about things that might be happening in January that might just cause a few difficulties at the ports.
"Let us just hope that doesn't happen with the Brexit madness coming down the track.
"In a very good week for the world, it is bye Trump and hello vaccine, two good things in a few days."
He added: "This idea that it is all going to snap and everything will be fine I don't think is the case."
