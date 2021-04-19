News Europe News Opinion Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Westminster News

Tory MP insists his lobbying probe will bring 'meaningful change'

Author Picture Icon

Jonathon Read

Published: 8:39 AM April 19, 2021   
William Wragg in the House of Commons

William Wragg in the House of Commons - Credit: Parliament Live

The Tory MP leading a Commons committee investigating lobbying is confident that his probe can bring “meaningful change” in the wake of the Greensill Capital controversy.

William Wragg is chairman of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, which will be carrying out an inquiry into lobbying and business appointments issues that have come to light since the Greensill row.

“There’s an understanding that something must be done, but as often in politics, we have to translate that natural understanding into tangible proposals,” Wragg told the BBC.

“I think we can all approach this in a fairly consensual, cross-party way to make sure that we do have meaningful change,” he added.

On Sunday a senior minister argued there are already “some quite robust systems” in place on lobbying.



But while environment secretary George Eustice said there might be “tweaks” required following the review into Greensill by No 10, the cabinet secretary and parliamentary committees, he argued the system is already “pretty good”.

Eustice, who also defended Cameron’s actions, told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show: “What I am saying is that we have already got some quite robust systems in place and the principal one is the ministerial code – it is about how ministers conduct themselves based on the people they have talked to.

Most Read

  1. 1 A chapter is over for Britain, for good or ill
  2. 2 The biggest scandal may be that no rules were broken
  3. 3 The deep-seated issues beneath Sofagate
  1. 4 Russell Kane: Why working class people like Boris Johnson
  2. 5 Welsh government takes Westminster to court over post-Brexit bill
  3. 6 What's the appeal behind Line of Duty?
  4. 7 BBC journalist admits being 'haunted' by fear broadcaster 'built up' Nigel Farage and UKIP
  5. 8 ‘I should not have listened to Cameron’ – Former European Commission president
  6. 9 The only Brexit export boom is from UK businesses rushing to Europe
  7. 10 Alan Duncan should have spoken out sooner about Boris Johnson

“So, we should be worried less about who they have talked to, worried much more about ‘are they unduly influenced by individuals?’

“And that is why they declare meetings they have, that is why they declare financial interests, it is why they declare any other potential interests of family members – and that does happen and we all do that.”

House of Commons

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Boris Johnson poses for a 2019 photograph in front of a Union flag

Conservative Party

Boris Johnson proposes saving United Kingdom with 'Project Love' plan

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Ben Elliot, and his wife Mary-Clare, in November 2018

Mandrake

Prosecution threat for Tories' co-chairman

Tim Walker

Author Picture Icon
President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen

EU president faces fresh calls to resign over 'disastrous' Covid vaccine...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Nicola Sturgeon

Scottish Independence

No plans for EU membership vote in independent Scotland, says Sturgeon

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus