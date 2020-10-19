Labour MP hospitalised after contracting coronavirus

Published: 11:24 AM October 19, 2020 Updated: 11:27 AM October 19, 2020

Labour MP Yasmin Qureshi said she has been admitted to hospital with pneumonia after testing positive for Covid-19.

In a Facebook statement, the shadow international development minister said: “Two weeks ago, I began to feel unwell. I then tested positive for Covid-19, so my family and I immediately self-isolated at home. I have not travelled to Westminster or anywhere else.

“I continued to work as best I could remotely, attending virtual meetings and doing casework, but after 10 days, I began to feel much worse and on Saturday I was admitted to the Royal Bolton Hospital with pneumonia.

“I’m being very well looked after and have nothing but praise and admiration for the wonderful staff at the hospital. They have been amazing throughout the process and I would like to extend my thanks to everyone working here in such difficult circumstances.

“Although I am currently in hospital, my staff are continuing to work as normal – if you have any issues that you need help with, please get in touch by contacting the office on qureshiy2@parliament.uk.”