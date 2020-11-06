Latest voter intention poll puts Labour five points ahead of the Tory Party

Published: 3:07 PM November 6, 2020 Updated: 3:15 PM November 6, 2020

The latest voter intention polling by YouGov shows that Labour has jumped five points ahead of the Conservative Party.

A survey by YouGov over November 4 and 5 shows Labour holding 40% of the vote compared to the Tory Party's 35%.

Lab - 40%

Con - 35%

Lib Dem - 7%

Brexit Party - 6%

SNP - 5%

The results come after both were neck and neck with 38% each in next last week's poll.

Labour Party has continued its ascent in the polls since February while Tories have seen their voter share drop.

Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats are up one point to 7%, the Greens down by one at 4% and the Brexit Party moving two points to 6%.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer continues to lead Boris Johnson as preferred prime minister at 36% to 26%.

A third, 36%, remain undecided.