News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Westminster News

More than a third of Tory voters no longer believe Boris Johnson is best candidate for PM

Author Picture Icon

Jonathon Read

Published: 2:27 PM November 30, 2020    Updated: 2:30 PM November 30, 2020
Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson brandishes a kipper during the final Tory leadership hustings

Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson brandishes a kipper during the final Tory leadership hustings - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

More than a third of Tory voters who backed the party in the last general election no longer believe Boris Johnson is the best candidate to be prime minister.

While 63% of Conservative voters at the last election polled by YouGov still back the prime minister, 37% no longer support Johnson over his Labour opponent. 

Instead, 28% of voters from the last general election are "not sure", with 7% moving to the leader of the opposition.

By contrast, 72% of Labour voters last year back Starmer as the best candidate to be prime minister, compared to just 4% who support Johnson. 22% are yet to make up their mind.

The YouGov polling also found 40% of the public back Labour (up three points), 37% support the Tories (down one), 5% support the Lib Dems (no change) and 6% support the SNP (no change).

You may also want to watch:

The number of people who think it was right to leave the EU has also dropped by 1% to 38% - with 50% thinking it was the wrong decision and 12% not knowing.

The Greens are polling on 5% (down one point) and the Brexit Party remain on the same figures. Plaid Cymru is on 1%.

Most Read

  1. 1 Wetherspoon pub boss - who donated £50k to Tories - blasts Boris Johnson's 'reckless' government
  2. 2 Nine of the best responses to Nadhim Zahawi becoming vaccines minister
  3. 3 BBC presenter attracts complaints after calling Brexiteers 'headbangers, zealots and quislings'
  1. 4 'It's not about you!' - Piers Morgan tears apart Laurence Fox over lockdown breach tweet
  2. 5 Minister says it is 'possible' Brexit talks could be extended beyond transition period
  3. 6 Poll finds support for Brexit at an all-time low
  4. 7 EU to form new post-Trump 'transatlantic alliance' with Joe Biden and America
  5. 8 National Trust hire Vote Leave adviser to dampen discontent from Brexiteers
  6. 9 Starmer says Corbyn’s response to anti-Semitism report ‘as bad as you can get’
  7. 10 Rishi Sunak fails to declare family's wealth in ministerial register, probe finds

YouGov questioned 1,696 adults between November 26 and 27.

Polling Figures
Boris Johnson
Conservative Party

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Joe Biden

Joe Biden could scrap US-UK travel corridor in favour of one with Ireland

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon

Reader Letters | Opinion

The Remainers who haven't been paying attention

Reader Letters

Author Picture Icon

Nigel Farage

Nine best tweets trolling Nigel Farage over anti-lockdown post

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon

Brexit | Video

James O'Brien confronts Vote Leave supporters who think Remainers want...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus