More than a third of Tory voters no longer believe Boris Johnson is best candidate for PM
- Credit: PA Wire/PA Images
More than a third of Tory voters who backed the party in the last general election no longer believe Boris Johnson is the best candidate to be prime minister.
While 63% of Conservative voters at the last election polled by YouGov still back the prime minister, 37% no longer support Johnson over his Labour opponent.
Instead, 28% of voters from the last general election are "not sure", with 7% moving to the leader of the opposition.
By contrast, 72% of Labour voters last year back Starmer as the best candidate to be prime minister, compared to just 4% who support Johnson. 22% are yet to make up their mind.
The YouGov polling also found 40% of the public back Labour (up three points), 37% support the Tories (down one), 5% support the Lib Dems (no change) and 6% support the SNP (no change).
You may also want to watch:
The number of people who think it was right to leave the EU has also dropped by 1% to 38% - with 50% thinking it was the wrong decision and 12% not knowing.
The Greens are polling on 5% (down one point) and the Brexit Party remain on the same figures. Plaid Cymru is on 1%.
Most Read
- 1 Wetherspoon pub boss - who donated £50k to Tories - blasts Boris Johnson's 'reckless' government
- 2 Nine of the best responses to Nadhim Zahawi becoming vaccines minister
- 3 BBC presenter attracts complaints after calling Brexiteers 'headbangers, zealots and quislings'
- 4 'It's not about you!' - Piers Morgan tears apart Laurence Fox over lockdown breach tweet
- 5 Minister says it is 'possible' Brexit talks could be extended beyond transition period
- 6 Poll finds support for Brexit at an all-time low
- 7 EU to form new post-Trump 'transatlantic alliance' with Joe Biden and America
- 8 National Trust hire Vote Leave adviser to dampen discontent from Brexiteers
- 9 Starmer says Corbyn’s response to anti-Semitism report ‘as bad as you can get’
- 10 Rishi Sunak fails to declare family's wealth in ministerial register, probe finds
YouGov questioned 1,696 adults between November 26 and 27.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.