Only 17% of voters think Boris Johnson has a 'fantastic' Brexit deal

Despite claiming he had secured a "fantastic" trade deal with the EU for Brexit, just 17% of voters think it will be "good" for the country.

The new YouGov polling found that the public enthusiasm for the deal was low - with 21% thinking it was a bad deal, and 31% thinking it was neither good nor bad.

There are also signs the Brexit deal may not convince Leavers either with only 27% thinking it was a success, 10% thinking it was bad, and 38% neither thinking it was good or bad.

There is a similar outlook with Conservative voters with just one in three (33%) backing the prime minister.

Labour voters were most inclined to believe it was a bad deal - with 37% thinking that was the case, compared to 5% who thought it was good.

A total of 36% of Remain voters disputing the prime minister's endorsement, with 9% thinking the arrangement is good.

