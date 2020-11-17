New poll finds record-high for levels of Brexit regret
- Credit: PA
A new poll has found that Brexit regret is rising again as the transition period nears the end.
YouGov found that the number of people who think the Brexit decision was the "right" one has dropped by three points since the start of the month to just 38% of the nation.
By comparison, those that believe it was the "wrong" one has increased by two points to 51%.
It gives the highest lead yet for those that think it was a bad decision, with fewer than 50 days until the end of the transition period.
The same polling found that 56% of the 1,632 respondents polled thought the government was handling Britain's exit from the European Union "fairly badly" or "very badly". Just 30% thought it was being handled well, with just 4% thinking it was being done "very well".
