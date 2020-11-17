New poll finds record-high for levels of Brexit regret

Published: 9:10 AM November 17, 2020 Updated: 9:18 AM November 17, 2020

A new poll has found that Brexit regret is rising again as the transition period nears the end.

YouGov found that the number of people who think the Brexit decision was the "right" one has dropped by three points since the start of the month to just 38% of the nation.

By comparison, those that believe it was the "wrong" one has increased by two points to 51%.

That ballot-box ‘cold water moment’ coming a few years too late to save our economy and our international reputation. . https://t.co/BnoWq2Mrid — Rachel Rogers (@DorsetRachel) November 16, 2020

It gives the highest lead yet for those that think it was a bad decision, with fewer than 50 days until the end of the transition period.

The same polling found that 56% of the 1,632 respondents polled thought the government was handling Britain's exit from the European Union "fairly badly" or "very badly". Just 30% thought it was being handled well, with just 4% thinking it was being done "very well".







Have your say on this story and the big news stories of the week by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk. You can also continue the debate on our Facebook group.