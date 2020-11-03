Just 1% of those living in the North of England think they get better support from government
- Credit: PA
A poll of those living in the north of England has found a majority think the government is treating the south of England better with its coronavirus response.
A YouGov survey commissioned by BBC North West after the city was placed into Tier 3 showed that 67% of people asked thought that the South was being given better treatment – with only 1% believing the opposite was true.
At the weekend, regional mayors said Boris Johnson had shown that he thinks voters in the North are worth less than those in the South after announcing an extension to the furlough scheme as part of national coronavirus restrictions that was not offered to those regions placed in Tier 3 weeks before.
The poll, of 1,028 people, found that 70% of respondents believe the government is handling Covid-19 badly; and 61% disapprove of Johnson’s handling of the issue, with 67% having either not much or no confidence in the prime minister making the right decisions.
A total of 60% support England going into a national lockdown, with 48% believing that decisions around lockdown measures should happen at the same time for the whole of England, even if some areas are at different levels than others at reducing the spread of the virus.
You may also want to watch:
More people approved of Burnham’s handling of the coronavirus situation than Johnson’s – with 56% supporting Burnham, compared with just 23% approving of the prime minister, and 58% trusting the mayor to make the right decisions.
They also supported the move into Tier 3 for Greater Manchester – with 54% approving of the tougher restrictions – but only 26% thought it would be effective at reducing the spread of coronavirus.
Most Read
- 1 CPS handed fresh evidence of Dominic Cummings' lockdown offences, ex-chief prosecutor claims
- 2 Joe Biden adviser warns 'in almost every area Brexit would be negative for US'
- 3 UK on the verge of becoming 'broken kingdom', warns senior Tory
- 4 Boris Johnson pulls out of CBI conference after warnings about Brexit and second lockdown
- 5 Farage branded 'chancer' after being reminded of pro-lockdown remarks
- 6 Keir Starmer warns there is no prospect of a Brexit extension
- 7 The key times for the US election results
- 8 Brexit Party chairman in angry rant at presenter over questions about donations
- 9 Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock face legal proceedings over Dido Harding appointment to Test and Trace
- 10 Legal challenge over Dominic Cummings' lockdown breach arrives in court
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.