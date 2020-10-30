News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
Most Britons think Keir Starmer was right to suspend Jeremy Corbyn

Jonathon Read

Published: 8:32 AM October 30, 2020   
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn arrives at his house in North London

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn arrives at his house in North London - Credit: PA

A snap poll has found that most Britons support Keir Starmer's decision to suspend Jeremy Corbyn from the Labour Party over anti-Semitism, with more Labour voters also thinking it was the right choice rather than a wrong one.

The former Labour leader lost the party whip after he said the issue had been "dramatically overstated" by opponents in an attempt to discredit him.

But a snap YouGov poll found most Britons think the suspension was justified with 58% thinking it was the right thing to do. Just one in eight - 13% think it was wrong to suspend Corbyn, while 29% don't know.

By 41% to 26% Labour voters in the 2019 general election supported the decision, while 33% did not know.

The same poll found that an overwhelming majority thought Corbyn was a bad leader of the Labour Party with 66% saying so and 43% thinking he was "very bad".

There was a bigger split between 2019 Labour voters with 45% thinking he was good and 44% thinking he was bad.

By contrast, Starmer is seen by the public as doing a good job so far by 46% and 22% disagreeing. A total of 62% of Labour voters think he is "very good" or "fairly good" compared to only 17% who think otherwise.

Jeremy Corbyn
Keir Starmer
Labour Party

