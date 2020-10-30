Most Britons think Keir Starmer was right to suspend Jeremy Corbyn
- Credit: PA
A snap poll has found that most Britons support Keir Starmer's decision to suspend Jeremy Corbyn from the Labour Party over anti-Semitism, with more Labour voters also thinking it was the right choice rather than a wrong one.
The former Labour leader lost the party whip after he said the issue had been "dramatically overstated" by opponents in an attempt to discredit him.
But a snap YouGov poll found most Britons think the suspension was justified with 58% thinking it was the right thing to do. Just one in eight - 13% think it was wrong to suspend Corbyn, while 29% don't know.
By 41% to 26% Labour voters in the 2019 general election supported the decision, while 33% did not know.
The same poll found that an overwhelming majority thought Corbyn was a bad leader of the Labour Party with 66% saying so and 43% thinking he was "very bad".
You may also want to watch:
There was a bigger split between 2019 Labour voters with 45% thinking he was good and 44% thinking he was bad.
By contrast, Starmer is seen by the public as doing a good job so far by 46% and 22% disagreeing. A total of 62% of Labour voters think he is "very good" or "fairly good" compared to only 17% who think otherwise.
Most Read
- 1 Who's on the BBC's Question Time tonight?
- 2 More approve of EU leadership than Boris Johnson's premiership, poll finds
- 3 Tory MP blames 'chaotic parents' for children going to school hungry
- 4 Liz Truss to deliver speech rejecting 'Britain First' strategy ahead of US election
- 5 MANDRAKE: Chilling news for Telegraph bosses
- 6 Minister self-isolates just a day after being spotted flouting mask rules
- 7 Tory minister's claim over free school meals funding gets quickly debunked
- 8 Tory MP says policies no longer match 'principles on which millions have backed us'
- 9 Brexit shambles: A stress of our own making
- 10 Questions over Nigel Farage's quarantine status as he appears on stage with Donald Trump at rally
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.