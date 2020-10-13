Snap poll reveals majority of Brits don't think Boris Johnson has a clear plan to tackle new Covid-19 outbreak

Published: 10:52 AM October 13, 2020

A majority of Britons do not believe Boris Johnson has a clear plan for tackling the latest coronavirus outbreak, new polling has shown.

A survey by YouGov asked just under 3,000 British adults if they felt assured the prime minister had a plan to contain the virus following his statement on new coronavirus measures on Monday.

A majority, 64%, do not believe the government does while just 20% do.

That figure jumps among Labour voters where 81% felt Johnson had no clear plan, opposed to 9% who did.

More alarmingly, 45% of Tory voters agreed while only 37% felt the government had hatched a comprehensive strategy to tackle the virus.

Britons were also critical of the prime minister's latest round of coronavirus restrictions.

Some 40% said the new three-tiered lockdown system did not go far enough. Only 15% said they did while only 19% said the government had struck the right balance between containing the virus and maintaining the economy.

The prime minister did enjoy a majority in one area of lockdown matters. 57% of people felt that new rules should be different from area to area depending on case load.

The polling comes as the prime minister faces a vote on the new measures in the House of Commons.

MPs have vowed to back the new tiered coronavirus plan despite warnings from scientists that it does not go far enough.

Official papers showed the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) suggested introducing a national lockdown in September lasting between two and three weeks to halt the rapid spread of the virus, with the government’s failure to act on the advice branded “alarming” by Labour.

Downing Street insisted that “robust but targeted and proportionate” action had been taken in September, including the rule of six and the 10pm hospitality curfew, but a Sage document, dated September 21, said a package of interventions was needed to reverse the “exponential” rise in cases.



