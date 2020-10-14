Poll
Public back Keir Starmer's position on coronavirus lockdown
- Credit: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament
The majority of the public back the introduction of a circuit-breaker lockdown over the October half-term, as proposed by Labour's Keir Starmer, according to a new poll.
YouGov asked more than 3,390 adults in Great Britain whether they would support or oppose two weeks of tough restrictions later this month.
Some 68% of respondents said they would support the measure, compared to 20% who said they would oppose them, while 12% said they did not know.
The poll suggested that 65% of Conservative voters would back a circuit-breaker, compared to 76% of Labour voters and 75% of Liberal Democrats.
The findings will add to the pressure on prime minister Boris Johnson to impose a short, sharp lockdown to stem the resurgence of coronavirus cases.
Number 10 branded Starmer a "shameless opportunist" for backing the scientists' calls for urgent action on a national level.
