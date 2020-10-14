News Westminster News Europe News Support Us Subscribe Podcasts Shop
Poll

Public back Keir Starmer's position on coronavirus lockdown

Author Picture Icon

Jonathon Read

Published: 5:31 PM October 14, 2020    Updated: 5:38 PM October 14, 2020
Keir Starmer in the House of Commons

Keir Starmer in the House of Commons - Credit: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament

The majority of the public back the introduction of a circuit-breaker lockdown over the October half-term, as proposed by Labour's Keir Starmer, according to a new poll.

YouGov asked more than 3,390 adults in Great Britain whether they would support or oppose two weeks of tough restrictions later this month.

Some 68% of respondents said they would support the measure, compared to 20% who said they would oppose them, while 12% said they did not know.

The poll suggested that 65% of Conservative voters would back a circuit-breaker, compared to 76% of Labour voters and 75% of Liberal Democrats.

The findings will add to the pressure on prime minister Boris Johnson to impose a short, sharp lockdown to stem the resurgence of coronavirus cases.

Number 10 branded Starmer a "shameless opportunist" for backing the scientists' calls for urgent action on a national level.

