New YouGov poll puts Greens in third place at Westminster
- Credit: PA
The Green Party has become the third biggest party in new YouGov polling for Westminster.
Despite limited amounts of media coverage for the Greens, the polling is the first time the pollster has recorded the party overtaking the Liberal Democrat since March 2015.
The new polling puts the party on 6% (+1) of support, ahead of the Lib Dems on 5% (-1), who have so far failed to achieve a bounce from electing a new permanent leader.
The same polling fonund the SNP support at 5% at Westminster, and Plaid Cymru on 1%.
The new polling also sees the Tories maintain a lead again ahead of Labour by two points after their virtual conference, with Boris Johnson's party on 41% and Keir Starmer's party on 38%.
