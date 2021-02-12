Young people are more anxious about Brexit than catching Covid-19, study finds

Published: 12:00 AM February 12, 2021

A study by University College London found 18 to 29-year-olds were more concerned about Brexit than catching Covid-19 - Credit: John Keeble/Getty Images

Young people are more worried about the effects of Brexit than catching coronavirus, a study suggests.

Just over two-fifths (42%) of adults aged between 18 and 29 reported being stressed about Brexit, compared with around a third (32%) who are worried about catching Covid-19, according to a recent UCL survey.







The difference could be due to young people being more likely to have voted to stay in the EU, as well as a perception among the age group that they are at less risk from coronavirus, the lead study author suggested.

The survey showed 22% of young people are worried about becoming seriously ill from coronavirus, compared with 33% of all adults.

Across all adults, three in 10 (30%) said they felt stressed about Brexit, and more than a third (38%) said they were worried about catching Covid-19.

The figures are based on results collected from a survey of 39,000 respondents, including 1,533 aged 18 to 29, between December 23 and February 7, as part of the long-running UCL Covid-19 Social Study.

Lead author of the study, Dr Daisy Fancourt, said: “A greater proportion of younger people voted to Remain than to Leave in the 2016 Brexit referendum and the ongoing news about the ramifications of leaving the EU for jobs, finances and businesses is likely to have a greater impact on younger people.

Dr Fancourt added: “There is also the perception among younger people that they are at lower risk from Covid-19 and that even if they do catch the disease, they are unlikely to become seriously ill.

“On the flip side of this, older people are less likely to have been affected by the new arrangements since the Brexit transition period ended but are at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill from Covid-19, leading to greater stress around catching the disease and reduced worry about Brexit.”

The results also echoed the Brexit divide between nations, as 8% of respondents in England and Wales said leaving the EU was causing them “major stress”, compared with 14% in Scotland.

There are early signs that stress levels about Brexit among all adults may be on the decrease, the study suggests.

Those with a household income of more than £30,000 also reported higher stress levels over Brexit, than people on lower incomes, and were more worried about catching and falling seriously ill with coronavirus.

Some 10% of higher-income respondents said they were worried about catching Covid-19, compared with 15% of people on lower incomes.

The current lockdown has also had a greater impact on people’s lives than the spring 2020 restrictions, as nearly a quarter of adults said their lives are “completely different” from usual, compared with 18% in 2020 – with younger people reporting being the most affected.

Despite this upheaval, the survey suggests compliance is at its highest levels since May 2020, with 96% of people reporting “majority” compliance with the rules and 60% reporting “complete” compliance.