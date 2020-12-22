British musician lauded for anti-Brexit 'we need to stay together' tweet

Published: 4:54 PM December 22, 2020 Updated: 4:55 PM December 22, 2020

A British musician has been lauded after saying it was a "grave error" for the country to Brexit in the middle of an international crisis.

Yungblud, whose real name is Dominic Richard Harrison, caught Twitter users' attention when he called on the government to extend EU trade talk and avoid the UK "legitimately running out of food".







The 23-year-old pop artist from Doncaster posted: "Brexit is a mistake. Leaving the EU let alone in an international crisis is a grave error. Extend the talks, we cannot afford to leave Europe, we will legitimately run out of food. We need to stay together right now not be divided."

brexit is a mistake. leaving the eu let alone in an international crisis is a grave error. extend the talks, we cannot afford to leave europe, we will legitimately run out of food. we need to stay together right now not be divided. — YUNGBLUD’s on mars (@yungblud) December 22, 2020

Messages of support soon followed.

Jordan posted: "I don’t know Yungblud much but I'm glad he said this."

@dark_moona wrote: "Having an idol means appreciating a person for his work and his point of view. I respect and admire you. Share these sincere and conscientious words."

Charlotte added: "The largest mistake.... Nothing good will come from Brexit, and the kicker is the ones who voted for it won't be the ones around to live through it, it's gonna be those who are around my age and younger that will suffer."

i don’t know yungblud much but i’m glad he said this https://t.co/30HNlaogN5 — jordan (@ASTEROlDSHERE) December 22, 2020

One user added: "Say it louder!"

"Thank youuu. the government marketed it falsely and in such a misleading way," posted another.