Polling puts Arron Banks' man in New Zealand election on just 1%

Polling for the upcoming New Zealand election has put the Brexiteers' choice of candidate on as little as 1% of support.

New Zealand First's Winston Peters has reportedly hired key allies of Nigel Farage from Leave.EU to help with his communications strategy during the country's election.

Peters is currently a coalition partner in Ardern's government and serves as the deputy mayor, propping up the Labour Party along with the Greens. But he has distanced himself from the Labour Party and now wants to increase his support to prevent Ardern from re-entering government.

Banks and his associate Andy Wigmore have said that they are offering strategic advice to Peters, vowing to cause "mischief" and "mayhem" in the election, something the politician denied was part of the plan.

Portraying her as "Jacinderella and the Ugly Sisters", Banks previously claimed: "Jacinda is very popular but her party's very unpopular."

But now polling has put Peters' party on just 1% of support, but he has denied it is a reflection of his experience on the streets.

He told Newstalk ZB: "We have got a surge going on at the moment for New Zealand First - I can feel it out in the streets and I can see it in the malls."

Banks previously said he hoped to increase the power share to 12% to remove the prime minister from her post should she need the support of a coalition again.