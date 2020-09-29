Levels of Brexit 'regret' now at a record high

Published: 8:26 AM September 29, 2020 Updated: 8:42 AM September 29, 2020

Pro-EU campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament ahead of Brexit day. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

A new YouGov poll has put the levels of Brexit 'regret' at the highest since the pollster started recording opinions on the vote.

Polling found that 50% of the country now thinks Britain was wrong to vote to leave the European Union - the highest reported by the pollster.

In hindsight, do you think Britain was right or wrong to vote to leave the European Union?



Right to leave: 39% (-2)

Wrong to leave: 50% (+4)



Via @YouGov, 23-24 Sep.

Changes w/ 8-9 Sep.

That is up four points since the start of September.

By contrast, the numbers who think it was right to leave the European Union has dropped by two points, meaning just 39% now support the decision.

Before prime minister Boris Johnson advocated breaking the law to override his Brexit agreement opinion was closer - with 37% supporting the vote and 46% disagreeing.

A graph shows the levels of support for Brexit with the "don't knows" added in.

The shift comes from 12% of Leave voters in 2016 referendum who disagree with the decision. It also found 19% of voters who backed Boris Johnson to "get Brexit done" also thought the decision was wrong.

"Imagine what this poll will look like one week into 2021..." commented one.

"Hindsight is 20:20," said another.



