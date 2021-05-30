Bring back Yvette Cooper into the shadow cabinet

Opinion

Published: 17:30 2021 May 30

It's a no-brainer that Yvette Cooper would offer much-needed leadership in the shadow cabinet

I read Frances Weetman's article (Labour's Leader in Exile?) with great interest and I agree that it does seem unfathomable that Yvette Cooper is not on the shadow front bench. Because she has honed her individual skills over many years and has so much skin in the political game, that she would be an undeniable asset to Keir Starmer and add a heavyweight nous to the ranks.

The public are aware of her, know her name and appreciate that she has been round the block and knows a thing or three about how Parliament works. She is also Chair of the Home Affairs Select Committee and in that role, shows decisiveness and leadership. I have too watched her on The Andrew Marr Show and again her directness and savviness in the face of an often quick-fire fusillade of confrontational questions are very apparent and welcome to the viewer.

She fights for what she believes in and the passion in her eyes is so noticeable, when she rises to her feet in the House of Commons. Just like Andy Burnham they have an innate sense of where justice is required and will fight for it, so yes it is a no-brainer that she would be a great advantage to Keir Starmer and would complement his own particular skill set.

So please just get on with it Keir and don't take no for an answer and if she is perceived as a rival, welcome that healthy competition, because that will be proactive for both of you.

Judith A. Daniels, Great Yarmouth

