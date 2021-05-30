Opinion
Bring back Yvette Cooper into the shadow cabinet
- Credit: PA
It's a no-brainer that Yvette Cooper would offer much-needed leadership in the shadow cabinet
I read Frances Weetman's article (Labour's Leader in Exile?) with great interest and I agree that it does seem unfathomable that Yvette Cooper is not on the shadow front bench. Because she has honed her individual skills over many years and has so much skin in the political game, that she would be an undeniable asset to Keir Starmer and add a heavyweight nous to the ranks.
The public are aware of her, know her name and appreciate that she has been round the block and knows a thing or three about how Parliament works. She is also Chair of the Home Affairs Select Committee and in that role, shows decisiveness and leadership. I have too watched her on The Andrew Marr Show and again her directness and savviness in the face of an often quick-fire fusillade of confrontational questions are very apparent and welcome to the viewer.
She fights for what she believes in and the passion in her eyes is so noticeable, when she rises to her feet in the House of Commons. Just like Andy Burnham they have an innate sense of where justice is required and will fight for it, so yes it is a no-brainer that she would be a great advantage to Keir Starmer and would complement his own particular skill set.
So please just get on with it Keir and don't take no for an answer and if she is perceived as a rival, welcome that healthy competition, because that will be proactive for both of you.
Judith A. Daniels, Great Yarmouth
• Have your say by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk. Our deadline for letters is Tuesday at 9am for inclusion in Thursday’s edition. Please be concise - letters over five paragraphs long may be edited before printing.
Most Read
- 1 Britain's forgotten referendum
- 2 Vote Leave officials to face MPs' questioning over conduct during Brexit referendum
- 3 How government scandals are creating a crisis for civil servants
- 4 It'll be Boris Johnson who brings down the government
- 5 Is there a way back for the West's progressives?
- 6 George Galloway enters by-election race, vowing to oust Starmer as Labour leader
- 7 Brexit-backing millionaire Arron Banks sues HMRC over 'discriminatory' tax on political donations
- 8 Priti Patel confirms plan to charge EU citizens to visit the UK
- 9 John Bercow: It's time to rage against the liar on the right
- 10 Radio On retuned: Return of the ultimate UK cult film
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.