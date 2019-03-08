The 10 funniest tweets to help you through the election campaign

The best ten tweets of the UK 2019 general election so far. Photos: Twitter Archant

It's been just six days since parliament dissolved and each of the parties launched their election campaigns, but in that time we have already seen so much happen.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

this election is like an advent calendar except behind every door is an offensive tweet by a candidate we've never heard of — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) November 11, 2019

Between Tory MPs criticising the victims of Grenfell, the government refusing to release a report into Russian election interference, and the Conservatives being criticised for doctoring videos for campaign footage, there's more than enough reasons to make Boris Johnson break his sober promise.

At least in these tumultuous times we can turn to Twitter for a bit of light relief.

So, we have collected 10 of the funniest tweets since the election campaigns started.

Scroll down for more:

Farage has now discovered what happens when you negotiate on a tight deadline with a far stronger partner for whom not getting a deal isn't nearly as big a threat. — Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) November 12, 2019

Mark Francois has taken his final form pic.twitter.com/3vNtxN2PZu — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 9, 2019

Pick your fighter pic.twitter.com/BBMtpQ8lMw — lichen fairy (@pylonfan) November 9, 2019

When you try to avoid politics on your timeline for one night. pic.twitter.com/milspVX55Y — Jono (@jonoread) November 8, 2019

I miss the days when Alan Partridge was merely a work of fiction.pic.twitter.com/rZ7HEL1IMq — Graham Lithgow (@grahamlithgow) November 8, 2019

Why the fuck is he dressed like Mr Tumble's disgraced uncle? pic.twitter.com/FC8t9CVJbG — Gwdihŵ (@youwouldknow) November 7, 2019

It's like he pulled the screen up. pic.twitter.com/G8cEY2mn1l — Ben (@Jamin2g) November 6, 2019

Why does this photo of Nigel Farage yesterday look like Donald Trump's ghost is hovering over him with his next instructions pic.twitter.com/hMK4DrWbTs — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) November 12, 2019

I put Boris in the starring role in the British sequel to Succession, because it just had to be done. @jessearmstrong1 @lucyprebblish @hbo @NicholasBritell pic.twitter.com/QqJqDPph4j — Jon Harvey (@jondharvey) November 6, 2019

You may also want to watch: