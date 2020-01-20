Labour membership hits 100,000 target needed to change direction of leadership

The Labour membership has increased by 100,000 since the general election - reaching the pivotal number that grandees suggested would be needed to change the direction of leadership.

Labour supporters wanting a say in the leadership election have until 5pm to join the party to be eligible to vote in the contest.

The Huff Post has revealed that already 100,000 have joined the party since the December 13th election result.

The large influx of new members is seen as beneficial to those wanting to change the direction of the leadership.

Grandees have previously estimated the party would need 100,000 new members to tilt the balance away from Jeremy Corbyn's grip on the party.

A poll on Friday put Sir Keir Starmer ahead of Rebecca Long-Bailey, with Starmer increasing his lead over the Corbyn 'continuity' candidate.