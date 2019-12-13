Nine things you can do to keep fighting the pro-EU cause

Anti-Brexit signs outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire. PA Wire/PA Images

It's a disheartening time to be a Remainer, after seeing Boris Johnson swoop back into Downing Street with the greatest majority the Tories have seen since Thatcher.

But, it's not time to give up just yet - the case against Brexit can still be fought. Johnson may have a large majority, but it's only due to our broken voting system, as 52% of the vote share went to pro-Remain parties.

Here are 11 steps you can take right now to boost your voice as a Remainer:

1 - Join a political party:

For both the Liberal Democrats and Labour, leadership elections will soon be held, and that gives you a chance to say who can run the party you are most politically in line with. Many people consistently vote for the same party, but are not members, and then cannot make these sort of decisions.

2 - Join an anti-Brexit campaign group:

The pro-EU movement won't be going away, it is too big and energised, and will not be stopped by one election. Do some research and see what is available to you - there may be local groups you can engage with to find like minded individuals, or if not, there are dozens of pages on Facebook. (A few of our favourite are 'The 48%', 'We are #StopBrexit', 'The New European Readers group', and 'Sixteen Million Rising'.)

The New European continues to publish, online, in print and podcast.



4 - Prepare for the local elections in May:

It might be too late if Boris Johnson really can get the UK to leave the EU in January, but, the local elections in May give us another chance to decide who to vote for and can show how public opinion has changed. But make sure you're a member of a party so you can have leaders you support.

5 - Get a Bollocks to Brexit mug:

Come on now, don't shy away. Show the whole world, your office, the commuters on the train, the barista in your coffee shop - that Brexit is a load of bollocks. You can buy yours here.

6 - Write to your MP:

Whether it's the incumbent you know and love (or loathe), or a new MP you're yet to figure out - why not send a letter letting them know what your thoughts are, and how you would like them to represent you! Don't forget you can check their voting record easily online.

7 - Talk to Leave voters, but don't say they were lied to:

Your mum, your brother, nephew, neighbour, or whoever - we all know our share of Leavers. Talk to them honestly about your convictions, and listen earnestly to theirs. Encourage them to look at things from your point of view but show empathy to theirs - don't be on a high horse about it.

8 - Attack fake news:

The election campaign showed us we are in a new era of politics, where misinformation and fake news is being used in an unprecedented volume and to a never before seen scale. Fact check, fact check, and fact check again. Comment on dodgy articles, correct posts your friends share (and give sources)!

9 - Call for electoral reform:

Another decisive factor in this election was the number of votes lost through our broken, antiquated first past the post system. More than 52% of the vote share went to pro-Remain parties, yet now Boris Johnson has the greatest majority a prime minister has had since Thatcher, and therefore the greatest mandate to "get Brexit done". This can't be right. Urge your friends, colleagues, local MP and anyone who will listen to campaign for better democracy.