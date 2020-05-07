Latest The New European

A City in Music: New York

PUBLISHED: 18:00 09 May 2020

Blondie in New York, 1978. Pictured from left to right: Clem Burke, Chris Stein, Debbie Harry, Jimmy Destri, Frank Infante and Nigel Harrison. Picture: Getty Images

Blondie in New York, 1978. Pictured from left to right: Clem Burke, Chris Stein, Debbie Harry, Jimmy Destri, Frank Infante and Nigel Harrison. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

The music of the Big Apple is every bit as brash, bold and brilliant as the city itself, says Sophia Deboick.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The musical soul of New York is the musical soul of America. The vagaries of 20th century history have rarely dented the confident, even arrogant, spirit of the music from and about the city, and its iconic music venues – Madison Square Garden, Carnegie Hall, Radio City Music Hall – remain a byword for having made it in the industry. While in the 1960s and 1970s a darker side of the city was explored, the image of New York as the spiritual capital of the land of opportunity has not been shaken, even by disaster.

While Hollywood was a vital habitat for the development of the Great American Songbook, Broadway’s musical theatre and New York’s West 28th Street, otherwise known as Tin Pan Alley, were crucial to the formation of America’s modern musical bedrock throughout the eras of the Jazz Age, the Great Depression and the Second World War.

The immigrants that built the nation were central to this. The Belarusian Irving Berlin embodied the American Dream. Having arrived on Ellis Island in 1893, aged just five, as one of the Statue of Liberty’s ‘huddled masses’, he would go on to define the golden age of American song.

George Gershwin was born Jacob Bruskin Gershowitz, to Russian and Lithuanian parents in Brooklyn in 1898, just five years after the Brooklyn Bridge linked the borough to Manhattan. He saw his Rhapsody in Blue, premiered in New York in 1924, as “a musical kaleidoscope of America”, but its association with New York was implicit and was cemented half a century later through its use over the opening credits of Woody Allen’s Manhattan (1979).

Of rich Midwestern stock, Cole Porter was quite a different figure, but jazz was central to his musical DNA, just like Berlin and Gershwin. He partied in New York as a student at Yale, and his 1930 Prohibition-set musical The New Yorkers featured an ode to the city, I Happen to Like New York, as well as the then-scandalous streetwalker’s song Love for Sale.

Billie Holiday would make that song her own in 1952, having honed her craft in the jazz clubs of Harlem. Indeed, while jazz was born in New Orleans, during the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s, New York City was where its stars were truly made.

Louis Armstrong and Count Basie were among those who cut their teeth in Harlem’s jazz joints, the area’s 133rd Street known as ‘Swing Street’ for its many music clubs and speakeasies.

You may also want to watch:

The improvisational style of bebop would later emerge out of the artistic and intellectual vibrance of 1920s Harlem, with Minton’s Playhouse, opened in 1938 at West 118th Street’s Cecil Hotel, providing a stage for the innovations of Thelonious Monk, Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker and Miles Davis. When the Ohioan composer Billy Strayhorn gave swing king Duke Ellington his signature tune Take the A Train (1939), referencing the new A subway service running from Brooklyn, he immortalised pre-War Harlem.

In the 1960s, New York experienced another great creative explosion when the counter culture coalesced in the city’s East Village, and in the following decade, when the city staked its claim as the birthplace of punk (after all, the 1976 debut LP by Queens natives the Ramones appeared six months before the canonical ‘first punk record’, New Rose, by Brits, The Damned).

The Velvet Underground, fronted by Brooklynite Lou Reed, were immersed in bohemian New York, their 1967 debut album inextricable from the Warholian circus, with Warhol providing their management, creative inspiration, and the LP’s banana cover image. They were just as immersed in the city’s rampant drug culture, I’m Waiting for the Man a tableau of a junkie meeting a dealer on the corner of East 125th Street and Lexington Avenue, Harlem – “Up to Lexington, one, two, five/ Feel sick and dirty, more dead than alive.”

A nine-week residency at Park Avenue’s Max’s Kansas City in the summer of 1970 were The Velvet Underground’s final performances before Reed left in acrimony. Along with the CBGB in the Bowery, Max’s was where New York’s alternative sounds transitioned from the glam proto-punk of the New York Dolls to punk proper.

The Ramones played their first ever gig at CBGB in the summer of 1974, releasing a debut LP 18 months later that was soaked in both the frenetic atmosphere of the burgeoning downtown punk scene and the seedier aspects of New York life, like album track 53rd & 3rd, which referred to the area of Midtown where male prostitutes solicited for work.

The native New Yorker new wave stars that came out of the same CBGB gene pool were by turns chic and cerebral, from the steely cool of Blondie, whose In The Flesh (1976) sang of “walking one day on the Lower East Side”, to Television’s debut Marquee Moon (1977), full of imagery of the Bowery, and the art-pop of urban sophisticates Talking Heads, whose first charting single, Psycho Killer (1977) became associated with the Son of Sam killings that had terrorised New Yorkers the previous summer.

Disco was of course the other musical story of 1970s New York, emerging from the gay clubs of SoHo – most famously David Mancuso’s Loft and Nicky Siano’s Gallery – to become both exclusive and famous through Manhattan’s Studio 54, which opened in 1977 and was another New York institution anointed by Warhol, who said it was “a dictatorship at the door, democracy on the floor”.

Indeed, Nile Rodgers’ Chic, originally known as the Big Apple Band, wrote their Le Freak after being turned away by the club’s notorious doormen on New Year’s Eve 1977. By that time, Odyssey’s Native New Yorker, the Village People, and the Brooklyn-shot Saturday Night Fever had taken disco global.

Since the 1970s, New York has not been short of musical love letters from its native sons and daughters. The Bronx’s Billy Joel sang of the irresistible pull of his hometown – “Been high in the Rockies under the evergreens/ I know what I’m needing/ And I don’t want to waste more time/ I’m in a New York state of mind” – in 1976, making affectionate mention of Chinatown and Riverside, the New York Times and the New York Daily News. Manhattanite Fred Ebb’s lyrics for the title song of New York, New York (1977), one of Scorsese’s many filmic engagements with the mythos of the city, would become perhaps the ultimate tribute to the Big Apple when Sinatra sang it at Radio City Music Hall in 1978 and adopted it as one of his signature tunes.

After September 2001, such tributes became more poignant, but also maintained the confident defiance that seems hardwired into American national song. New Yorkers the Beastie Boys’ An Open Letter to NYC (2004) declared “Brooklyn, Bronx, Queens and Staten/ From the Battery to the top of Manhattan/ Asian, Middle Eastern and Latin/ Black, white, New York you make it happen”, adding “Since 9-11 we’re still living/ And loving life we’ve been given”. On Empire State of Mind (2009), Brooklynite Jay-Z stated “long live the World Trade”, while on Alicia Keys’ expanded version of the song to which she had contributed the original chorus vocals, the city was embraced warts and all. Despite being a place where crime and want have always had a foothold, the magic of New York means “these streets will make you feel brand new”.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

A City in Music: New York

Blondie in New York, 1978. Pictured from left to right: Clem Burke, Chris Stein, Debbie Harry, Jimmy Destri, Frank Infante and Nigel Harrison. Picture: Getty Images

Smash of the Titian: The exhibition five centuries in the making

Titian's 'Venus and Adonis' (1554). Picture: The National Gallery

How five rookie MPs set out their vision for Britain - and rose to the top

Home Secretary Priti Patel pictured leaving 10 Downing Street. Picture: Getty Images

How Boris Johnson’s book for children became another schoolboy error

Boris Johnson (left) joins Peter Andre to read to children at Botwell Green Library, London while he is mayor of London. Photograph: Lewis Whyld/PA.

How the BBC bounced back during the coronavirus crisis

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: The BBC headquarters at New Broadcasting House is illuminated at night on November 13, 2012 in London, England. Tim Davie has been appointed the acting Director General of the BBC following the resignation of George Entwistle after the broadcasting of an episode of the current affairs programme 'Newsnight' on child abuse allegations which contained errors. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Our future lies within Europe, not outside of it

A young fan in the stands during the Guinness Six Nations match at BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh holds up a European flag. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA.

BONNIE GREER: England’s television is the myth it wants the world to see

Neil Dudgeon in Midsomer Murders. Picture: ITV

Nigel Farage sends police letter of complaint after being cautioned for ignoring coronavirus lockdown rules

Nigel Farage was visited by police after flouting coronavirus lockdown guidelines to film rants about migrants at Dover; Twitter

Stranded: The keyworkers with no end to their shift in sight

A freight vessel anchored in the Aegean Sea off the coast of Greece in April. The ship was forced to wait for COVID-19 restrictions to be eased before its cargo could be unloaded at the Port of Thessaloniki. Picture: Getty Images

New NHS coronavirus tracking app plagued with major technical issues

Privacy International have claimed the new NHS coronavirus tracking app does not work on older devices

Lib Dem acting leader Ed Davey on the art of opposition homeworking

Liberal Democrat acting leader Sir Ed Davey takes part in the first virtual Prime Minister's Questions from his home in Surbiton, south London. Picture: PA

Met Police drop investigation into Vote Leave over EU referendum spend

BeLeave's Darren Grimes was fined £20,000 for allegedly making false declarations over a £680,000 donation from Vote Leave. Photo: PA / Stefan Rousseau

JAMES BALL: Trump’s coronavirus culture war is one we’re all going to lose

US President Donald Trump speaks with news anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC. Picture: Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images

MITCH BENN: The shared partisan tendencies of the UK and US

Protestors take part in a

Brexiteer calls for transition period to end saying it will be ‘minor disruption’ compared to coronavirus

Former Brexit Party MEP John Longworth claims Brexit is 'minor concern' for businesses, uring Boris Johnson to exit the transition period by December. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA.

CHRISTINA LAMB: The untold stories of life in lockdown

People applaud the NHS from their balconies and gardens across the road from Wythenshawe Hospital, Manchester, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Senior Labour minister says ‘no surprise’ NHS struggled with coronavirus after decade of Tory health cuts

Prime minister Boris Johnson, former chancellor Sajid Javid and home secretary Priti Patel. Photograph: House of Commons/PA.

No 10 issues warning to those flouting lockdown rules after reports of easing of measures

People relax and exercise in Primrose Hill park in central London, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Keira Knightley’s new film evokes memories from another world

Miss United Kingdom Sarah-Jane Hutt (centre) wins the Miss World 1983 pageant at the Royal Albert Hall in London. She is posing with runners-up Rocio Isabel Luna (Miss Colombia) and Catia Pedrosa (Miss Brazil). Picture: Getty Images

Keir Starmer says Jeremy Corbyn key issue on doorsteps at election

Sir Keir Starmer during a Labour Party press conference in central London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

The vultures vying for our NHS at a time when we need it the most

A banner in support of the NHS opposite King's College Hospital in south London as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

MICHAEL WHITE: Coronavirus has exposed incompetence across the globe

The coronavirus crisis exposed the incompetence of world leaders including Boris Johnson and Donald Trump, according to Michael White. Picture: Saul Leob/Getty Images

NHS chief slams ministers for ‘making promises when you can’t be sure you can keep them’

NHS Confederation chief executive Niall Dickson (left) and communities secretary Robert Jenrick (right)

ANDREW ADONIS: Crashing out of Europe looks worse with each passing week

Pro EU activists fly flags of the European Union and Great Britain together whilst stood near the Palace of Westminster. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

This should be our 1945 moment... but we may only get 1918 instead

Jubilant nurses celebrate VE Day in Liverpool in May 1945, while troops celebrate Armistice Day in London in November 1918. Photograph: Getty Images.

Labour MP joins calls for Boris Johnson to make coronavirus lockdown statement in parliament

Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Jacob Rees-Mogg rules out health secretary apologising to Labour MP and serving A&E doctor

Jacob Rees-Mogg in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Alastair Campbell fears things could go from ‘bad to worse’ with government’s coronavirus response

Alastair Campbell said the government made 'terrible mistakes' in its handling of the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: PA / Danny Lawson

Police will take ‘no further action’ over professor who ignored lockdown guidelines

Professor Neil Ferguson, director of the MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College London, appearing on The Andrew Marr Show. Photograph: BBC/PA.

How Britain turned its back on Churchill’s vision for Europe soon after celebrating VE Day

(Original Caption) Sir Winston Churchill makes the Victory Sign as he greets well-wishers from his automobile. Photograph: Bettmann Archive/Getty.

Boris Johnson pledges 200,000 tests a day by end of May despite falling behind previous target

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Rory Stewart quits as independent London mayor candidate

Rory Stewart asks for people to let him sleep on their sofa ahead of mayoral race. Photograph: Twitter.

Calls for health secretary Matt Hancock to apologise to Labour MP and serving A&E doctor

Jonathan Ashworth calls for an apology from Matt Hancock for his response to Rosena Allin-Khan. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Committee of MPs calls on government to be more ‘transparent’ on Brexit negotiations

Michel Barnier, EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Boris Johnson and former Brexit secretary Steve Barclay. Photograph: PA.

Boris Johnson to face Keir Starmer at PMQs as UK coronavirus deaths reach highest in Europe

Keir Starmer in the House of Commons. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Chancellor considers winding down furlough scheme as source claims people are ‘addicted’ to it

Chancellor Rishi Sunak. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Tony Blair think tank urges government to follow Australian and New Zealand lockdown exit strategies

The Tony Blair Institute has provided a 'roadmap' for exiting the coronavirus lockdown. Photograph: Sky News.

100-year-old raises more than £60,000 for coronavirus victims while fasting for Ramadan

100-year old Dabirul Islam Choudhury who has taken to his garden to fundraise for Covid-19 victims amid lockdown restrictions and while fasting for the religious festival of Ramadan. Photograph: Ramadan Family Commitment (RFC)/PA Wire.

NHS coronavirus tracking app could face legal challenges over privacy concerns

Health minister Matt Hancock said privacy concerns over the NHSX app were 'completely wrong'. Photograph: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire .

Government chief scientific advisor Sir Patrick Vallance says coronavirus testing ‘should have been expanded sooner’

Sir Patrick Vallance admits

Most Read

PM and Dominic Cummings use messaging service that permanently deletes texts

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo by Simon Dawson-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Hancock criticised after telling MP and A&E doctor to reconsider ‘tone’ over coronavirus questions

Matt Hancock and Dr Rosena Allin-Khan clash at the despatch box over coronavirus testing. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Senior Tory MP claims public have been ‘too willing’ to stay at home over coronavirus

Graham Brady in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Comedian tears apart Matt Hancock’s latest Downing Street briefing

Michael Spicer pulls apart Matt Hancock's latest Downing Street coronavirus briefing. Photograph: Twitter.

Michael Gove and wife criticised for showcasing bookshelf which includes Holocaust denier’s book

Michael Gove's bookshelf (left) and Michael Gove (right)

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.