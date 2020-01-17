Travel industry insisting 'nothing will change' after January 31st Brexit day

The travel industry has insisted 'nothing will change' after Brexit day - but their advice appears to only stretch as far as the 11-month transition period.

Travel trade association Abta updated its Brexit advice to state that the transition period meant "arrangements will remain the same at least until the end of December".

This replaces the organisation's previous guidance which warned of potential changes to areas such as passport validity, European Health Insurance Cards (EHIC), driving licences, taking pets abroad and data roaming.

A survey of more than 2,000 UK consumers carried out in July last year suggested 31% of people were unsure how Brexit would affect their travel plans.

Abta chief executive Mark Tanzer said: "The UK is primed to enter a new Brexit phase from 31 January when trade talks begin, and when it does nothing will change when it comes to travel.

"This means that valid passports can still be used, EHIC cards will still be valid and the same gates can be used at border check points.

"People can continue to make their travel plans with confidence that things won't change until at least the end of 2020.

"As the UK's most trusted travel association, Abta has been actively providing advice to travellers throughout the Brexit process and will continue to do so as the longer term relationship with the EU becomes clearer."

