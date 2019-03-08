Latest The New European

Don't ignore anti-Semitism in the battle to stop Brexit

PUBLISHED: 10:35 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:35 07 November 2019

ADAM LANGLEBEN

Members of the Jewish community hold a protest against anti-semitism. Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Members of the Jewish community hold a protest against anti-semitism. Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Archant

ADAM LANGLEBEN makes a plea to not overlook the issue in the desperate fight to stay in the EU.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Last week BBC News ran a tragic investigation into a slum landlord that allowed residents to live in horrific conditions, with cockroaches, damp, heroin addicts shooting up in the hallways and faulty security doors for years, with residents just waiting to be made homeless through demolition of their homes on an estate sold to a developer for just £3. This slum landlord wasn't just any old landlord. It was Conservative-run London Borough of Barnet, where I live, and the West Hendon estate.

I had the tremendous honour of serving as a Labour councillor for West Hendon in Barnet until the local elections in 2018. I became a Labour councillor - and indeed many years before, a Labour member - to tackle injustices in the world just like that injustice close to home.

My drive and burning desire for social justice is still the same now as it was but I find myself politically homeless. I am no longer a Labour councillor. I am no longer a Labour member. This is because I am a Jew. While some have been able square the moral dilemma of Jew-hatred in Labour, I have not.

Today's Labour Party, led by the most unlucky anti-racist in history (I will come back to that), Jeremy Corbyn forced me and countless other Jews and many non-Jewish allies to make a choice. Him or our values and identities, and in my case my own Jewish identity.

My Jewish identity is one shaped by a concept in Jewish tradition called Tikkun Olam - repairing the world. It is what drove me to become politically active and has shaped my political outlook. That concept, alongside an internationalism built into my community's history, lived memory and thus DNA, is also what has shaped my views on the European Union and was the reason why I didn't need to give my position a moment's thought when the referendum was announced in 2016.

I voted Remain. I campaigned for Remain. And to this day I want Brexit to end and to remain in the EU. I don't need to give readers of this newspaper a history lesson, but the origins of the EU came in part directly out of the suffering of my people.

For some of its founders it was a direct response to the Second World War and the Holocaust. It was an attempt to remove walls and barriers between nations and to bring peace to a continent at war with itself for hundreds of years, that ultimately ended with the murder of half of the world's entire Jewish population and millions of others.

And I am not alone. About two thirds of British Jews voted Remain in the referendum and much like the wider population, their views are unlikely to have shifted much, but for one critical factor: Jeremy Corbyn.

A Survation poll published two weeks ago by the Jewish Chronicle showed that 78% of British Jews would prefer a catastrophic no-deal Brexit to a government led by Corbyn. Now that might sound extreme, but for the Jewish community the idea of a Corbyn government represents for many an existential threat.

For the first time in living memory, a man who most Jews believe holds political anti-Semitic views is perhaps close to power and his leadership has directly transformed Labour from the natural and historic home of British Jews into a party beset by racism and under the highest level of investigation by the country's equalities watchdog, the EHRC - a level of investigation only initiated once before against the Metropolitan Police. The Labour Party has joined the select club of political parties placed under investigation by the Commission, joining the fascist BNP.

Corbyn, by his actions of hosting, condoning, praising and defending racists who hate Jews, in some cases genocidal anti-Semites, over a number of years could have been forgivable if there was any acceptance of the community's concern. But the problem with Corbyn and his devout followers is that they do not recognise those anti-Jewish racists as being racist.

For many, including Corbyn himself, anti-Semitism is in some way separate and less bad as other forms of racism - or justifiable in a way he could and would never justify for other forms of bigotry.

You may also want to watch:

He cannot bring himself to accept that racism because by doing so he has to accept his own complicity in it. Countless times he has found himself in a room with Jew-haters and Holocaust deniers.

Like Corbyn, I also define my politics by my anti-racism, but somehow, unlike the Labour leader, I have avoided constantly bumping into, being photographed with and endorsing such bigots. Astonishing really. As Dr Dave Rich, author of The Left's Jewish Problem has written, Corbyn must be the world's most unlucky anti-racist.

And that's just the leader. The wider Labour Party membership, in their total devotion to Corbyn, perform intellectual gymnastics to defend his record. In doing so they have been whipped up and been radicalised into a frenzy of hate directed towards British Jews, all for questioning Corbyn platforming and endorsing racists.

This isn't unique to the Jewish community and anti-Semitism, this is the general reaction to anyone who has offered any sincere critique of his leadership on any matter, including Labour's position on the EU.

At first, in 2015, the membership wasn't like it is today. But through various 'outriders' and outlets, such as the Canary and Skwawkbox, which have been pushing a narrative about anti-Semitism in the party, we have seen hostility to the Jewish community grow to considerable levels within Labour's ranks. It's not everyone and there are of course notable exceptions who, despite having much to lose, have spoken out without fear, to name one, Canterbury MP Rosie Duffield stands out.

I helped compile the initial complaint from the Jewish Labour Movement (JLM) to the EHRC and some of the content is frightening. The Labour leadership have let this happen, to the point now where the JLM is seriously considering ending its affiliation to the party, after 99 years.

Now this brings me to a direct plea to those reading this. This election is going to be the most important of my lifetime. What is at stake is the kind of society that I will be raising my family, and young son in. I understand and believe that everything must be done to stop Brexit. I believe that Brexit isn't just about our trading relationship with the continent but, rather, represents how our country thinks of itself.

Are we a country that is forward looking open to the world or are we a Little Britain harping back to the days of empire? I get it. And I also get that many will decide that Labour is the best way of pushing back against this government.

Labour's recent pivot back towards a semi-Remain position will be tempting for many, however imperfect. But think about this: When Corbyn utters his opposition to anti-Semitism, Jews don't believe him because he doesn't sound like he really means it. I think many will have the same feeling when he says anything positive about the EU or a second referendum. That gut feeling should be enough - and sadly it is for me - despite the good people who I still respect within the party. He doesn't mean it and as the Jewish community have learnt over the past four years, you cannot trust him and his senior leadership team.

Most British Jews see through his insincerity on anti-Semitism, much like many others do on Europe. What saddens most Jews I speak with is how little the wider public seem to care about how we feel. It's depressing and for those who believe in the same values as us it represents a betrayal, a feeling that actually, when push comes to shove, we cannot rely on many of our non-Jewish friends and neighbours to stand with us when we say loudly and clearly that there is a serious problem.

So, I ask that when you receive a knock on the door from a Labour candidate, please do not just challenge them on Brexit, challenge them on anti-Semitism on behalf of the Jewish community who number just 260,000 people - or 0.3% of the population.

For me, the choice is clearer and easier, especially in my constituency. I have a Conservative hard Brexiteer who has a history of baiting many Muslim voters, a Labour Lexiteer who has a history of baiting Jewish voters and a Liberal Democrat candidate. The Liberal Democrat candidate was more than 20,000 votes behind the two other parties in 2017.

It makes little tactical sense to vote for him, but the stench emanating from the two other parties, and Labour's weak and untrustworthy position on Brexit, makes a vote for him the only one I can cast while still feeling able to look at myself in the mirror. That's f*cking depressing.

Adam Langleben was a Labour councillor in Barnet between 2014 and 2018. He resigned from the party in March 2019 citing institutional anti-Semitism

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Don't ignore anti-Semitism in the battle to stop Brexit

Members of the Jewish community hold a protest against anti-semitism. Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

How Russia dominated the first week of the election campaign

Boris Johnson as illustrated by Martin Rowson. Picture: Martin Rowson/TNE

Farewell to UKIP's Dick Braine and the ministry of silly names

UKIP's Richard Braine. Photo: ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images)

'I've been called worse': Farage reacts to The New European's 'secret weapon' front

Remain's Secret Weapon? Nigel Farage pictured on the front of The New European's Issue #168. Photo: Jonothon Read

Brexit fear and loathing on the election trail that could lead to dark places

Brexit Parter leader on the doorstep. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA

Welcome to the resistance, Nigel Farage

BOLSOVER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Brexit party leader Nigel Farage attends an election campaign event at Bolsover Boxing Club on November 5, 2019 in Bolsover, England. The UKs main parties are gearing up for a December 12 general election after the motion was carried in a bid to break the current Parliamentary deadlock over Brexit. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

'Unprecedented' - Pro-Remain parties agree not to contest each other in 60 seats

Heidi Allen speaks to Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London. Photo: Aaron Chown / PA

Why have so many female MPs quit the commons?

MPs in the House of Commons. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor.

Former Labour MP hits out at Jeremy Corbyn saying: Vote Conservative

Former Dudley North MP Ian Austin who has told voters to back Boris Johsnon. Photograph: Simon Cooper/PA.

Tom Watson quits as deputy leader of Labour and steps down as MP

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (left) and Tom Watson. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Dictionary releases its most Brexity words of the year

A young anti-Brexit campaigner holds up a 'Bregret' placard. Photograph: Supplied.

'This is absurd': Neil drills Tory MP who 'doesn't know' if Corbyn wants to shoot wealthy

Andrew Neil told Tory MP Nadhim Zahawi:

Northen Ireland's only unionist Remainer MP stands down

Lady Sylvia Hermon has stepped down. Photo: Liam McBurney / PA

EU insists it didn't change May's deal for Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission. Photo: Stefan Rousseau / PA

Tories threaten deselections amid fears of secret Brexit Party deals

Boris Johnson appears to be losing his grip on party discipline as his MPs meet with Nigel Farage for potential electoral pacts. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Spain warns rights of expats uncertain if UK doesn't protect Spanish migrants

Tthe Rock of Gibraltar as seen from the sea. Photo: Ben Birchall / PA

Tory hopeful botches campaign website with image from 350 miles away

Prospective Tory MP for Reading East Craig Morley has been criticised for a blunder on his website. Picture: Craig Morley

PM stars in viral mock trailer for UK sequel to Succession - 'Recession'

'Edited by Ruper Murdoch': PM Boris Johnson stars in comedy trailer for 'Recession'. Photo: Twitter

Barnier: Not even Farage can tell me the real benefits of Brexit

Michel Barnier speaks at the Web Summit. Photograph: YouTube.

'It exhausted the fact checkers': PM's election launch speech reviewed

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives speech in London's Downing Street after an audience with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, which marked the formal start of the General Election. Photo : Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

'What's to stop you?': Advertising watchdog asked to support regulation of political ads

The now-notorious Vote Leave bus pictured ahead of its journey across Britain. Vote Leave has since been fined £61,000 for breaking electoral law over spending limits. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Archive

'This is a climate election' - Green Party sets out its election priorities

Green Party Co-Leader Sian Berry (centre), Deputy Leader and Parliamentary Candidate for Newport West Amelia Womack (left), and Bristol West Candidate Carla Denyer (right). Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

'An absolute disaster and not funny' - Tory MP criticised for laughing at campaign question

Nigel Evans laughed as Victoria Debryshire quizzed hmi on his party's poor start to the election campaign. Photo: BBC

'Brexit rollercoaster' paraded through streets on Bonfire night

An effigy of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg during the parade through the town of Lewes in East Sussex during an annual bonfire night procession held by the Lewes Bonfire Societies. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Grenfell survivor says Bridgen's 'cleverer' comments worse than Rees-Mogg's

tory MPS Jacob Rees-Mogg and Andrew Bridgen have caused outrage with comments about Grenfell this week. Photo: LBC/PA

Government refuses to reveal cost of minting a million Brexit 50p coins

The original design for the special 50p coin marking Brexit. Photograph: HM Treasury/Twitter.

Kay Burley empty chairs James Cleverly as he fails to turn up for interview

Kay Burley and her empty chair on her breakfast television show. Photograph: Sky News.

Boris Johnson compares Jeremy Corbyn to Stalin as he launches election campaign

Boris Johnson holds a cabinet meeting in Downing Street. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/PA Wire.

'Myth-busting' government ads on Universal Credit banned for misleading the public

Undated handout photo issued by the ASA of a Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) ad aiming to dispel myths about Universal Credit, which have been banned for misleading the public. Picture: PA Photo.

Scottish National Party and Plaid Cymru hit out at exclusion from TV debates

The Liberal Democrats, SNP and Plaid Cymru are all vieing to be included in general election TV debates.

Dominic Grieve says government's refusal to publish Russia report is 'bogus'

Dominc Grieve called the Government's reason for delay in publishing the report 'bogus'. Photo: LBC

Website trolls Boris Johnson's stint as London mayor in tube advert

The Monday.com tube advert that has trolled Boris Johnson over his wasted efforts on the Garden Bridge. Picture: Pranay Manocha

Philip Hammond will not stand at the next general election

Philip Hammond appears on Sky News. Photograph: Sky News.

Lib Dem MP fears losing £22k 'golden goodbye' if voted out

The Liberal Democrat MP Angela Smith has said she is being discriminated against. Photo: Stefan Rousseau / PA

Financial experts urge British expats to register to vote over threat of no-deal Brexit

British expats who live in Italy protesting against Brexit in Florence. Picture: Arj Singh/PA Archive/PA Images

Government confirms 'festival of Brexit' despite fears it will alienate Remainers

Festival of Brexit Britain. Image: TNE/Martin Rowson.

Jo Swinson pledges Lib Dems will stop Brexit 'wrecking the UK' at campaign launch

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson speaking at the launch the Liberal Democrat General Election campaign at the Institute of Civil Engineers in London. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday November 5, 2019. The Liberal Democrats have vowed to put a £50 billion ÒRemain bonusÓ into public services if they win the General Election. See PA story POLITICS Election LibDems. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Four times Boris Johnson misled cabinet with his election pitch

Boris Johnson holds a cabinet meeting in Downing Street. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/PA.

Brexit Party candidate refers to immigrants as 'gimme-grunts' in incendiary tweet

Brexit Party general election candidate for Stoke-on-Trent north Daniel Rudd referred to immigrants as 'gimme-grunts' in a tweet. Picture: The Brexit Party

Grenfell survivor 'infuriated' by Jacob Rees-Mogg's comments

Grenfell survivor Natasha Elcock said: “I am speechless - you don’t understand the level of infuriation.”. Photo: Wikicommons/LBC

Most Read

Brexit Party general election candidate dropped after claiming she’s from a distant star

Jill Hughes was selected by the Brexit Party as its general election candidate for Batley and Spen. Picture: The Brexit Party

Ken Clarke warns he will not vote for ‘crazy right-wing nationalist’ Tories

Ken Clarke and Iain Duncan-Smith appears on Channel 4 News. Photograph: Channel 4.

Andrew Bridgen says ‘clever’ Jacob Rees-Mogg would have escaped Grenfell Tower fire

Tory Brexiteer MP Andrew Bridgen. Photograph: Channel 4 News.

Brexit Party candidate reveals ‘bizarre EU conspiracy theories’ in ‘car-crash’ interview

Timothy Vince claimed the EU was founded on the exploitation of women in the interview. Photo: BBC

Speaker John Bercow honoured in Belgian dance single ‘ORDER’

Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow walks over Westminster Bridge from a session in the gym this morning on his last day as speaker. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy