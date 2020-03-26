Latest The New European

ANDREW ADONIS: Why we must prepare now for life after lockdown

PUBLISHED: 09:01 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:01 26 March 2020

Andrew Adonis says university students should be allowed to repeat their final year without paying fees after the coronavirus lockdown has been lifted. Picture: PA

Andrew Adonis says university students should be allowed to repeat their final year without paying fees after the coronavirus lockdown has been lifted. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

University students being allowed to repeat their final year with no fees is one of a number of necessary promises, says ANDREW ADONIS.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

In a matter of hours parliament this week gave the government powers most of us thought would only be granted in wartime. Maybe not even then: in the last war people were allowed to move about fairly freely.

It is all necessary to prevent this modern plague. Yet probably as many people will suffer, even die, from poverty, loneliness and desperation as from the virus in the months ahead.

What they need above all is help and hope. The help needs to be immediate, but the hope as to what will happen to life after lockdown is just as important. It is not enough to preach survival. We need to heed the Book of Proverbs: “Where there is no vision the people perish.”

Here are three ways to offer hope. First, education. A lot of students are going to miss a lot of education. It is some consolation if they are granted grades and qualifications by default, but notional skills without the substance of learning behind them won’t butter many parsnips hereafter, and students from poor families, without resources to study at home, are especially vulnerable.

You may also want to watch:

Teachers will doubtless do their best online, and there is likely to be a guarantee that offers of university and sixth form places for next year will be honoured even if GCSE and A-level grades are in doubt. But we should go further and allow all students the right to repeat a year with no fees, particularly those in their final year of university, school or college, and in their GCSE year. If that means larger classes and hiring more teachers and accommodation, so be it. And if it means vice-chancellors and their management teams paying themselves less from the windfall they have been making from £9,000-a-year fees, that will be no loss.

Second, the ‘gig economy’. Before the virus struck there were an estimated five million workers in the UK in this sector, from Uber drivers and Deliveroo riders to online courier, care and cleaning companies. Gig work is drying up fast, exacerbating the unfairness and deprivation those providing these services already suffer because they are deemed to be self-employed and denied most basic employments rights, including proper sick pay, holiday pay and the minimum wage calculated on a fair basis related to the hours actually on the job.

A series of legal cases are passing through the courts to establish whether gig workers are entitled to employment rights. Despite warm words, the government has refused to intervene and trade unions are mostly non-existent in these sectors. Nothing would do more to instil security and fairness in society than to change the law to give all gig employees the employment rights the rest of us take for granted. They should be promised now.

Third, housing. At the end of the First World War prime minister Lloyd George famously said there would be ‘homes fit for heroes,’ and bitter disillusion ensued when he failed to honour that pledge. It was 50 years before most of the worst slums were replaced with council housing.

Broken promises are here again. Most of the low paid and young adults are now in private rented housing. They were promised there would be no evictions during this crisis, although this simply highlights their acute vulnerability in the first place. Yet it looks as if they will simply be liable to eviction afterwards if they can’t keep up with the rent.

The bigger issue is to give people decent housing, not just any housing. There is a national target of 300,000 new homes a year, with a high proportion for social rent. Last year only 161,000 were built, a mere one per cent more than in 2018, and few of those were for social rent.

In King Lear, written by Shakespeare in a 17th century pandemic (the 1605 plague), Edmund tells Lear on the blasted heath: “When we our betters see bearing our woes, We scarcely think our miseries our foes.” The woes for many of our fellow citizens are inescapable foes. We need – now – to make the promise of a better future.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

ANDREW ADONIS: Why we must prepare now for life after lockdown

Andrew Adonis says university students should be allowed to repeat their final year without paying fees after the coronavirus lockdown has been lifted. Picture: PA

Chancellor says it will take time for government to provide right support for self-employed

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking in the House of Commons in Westminster. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

20 things Boris Johnson needs to do at his next coronavirus update

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during a coronavirus news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Leon Neal/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: Why the UK needs a basic income for all workers

A demonstrator protests about the level of financial support for freelance and self employed workers during the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: Could the world have prepared better for a pandemic?

A deserted High Street in Leicester, the day after Boris Johnson put the UK in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: Britain should look to France to see real leadership

French president Emmanuel Macron leaves 10 Downing Street after a meeting with prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

‘More people will die’ from coronavirus if Londoners don’t stay at home, says Sadiq Khan

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan on the Andrew Marr show on Sunday March 22. Picture: Cash Boyle

The life and death of Johan Cruyff

Dutch midfielder Johann Cruyff dribbles past Argentinian goalkeeper Daniel Carnevali on his way to scoring a goal. Photo: STF/AFP via Getty Images)

How the coronavirus pandemic has changed our perspective forever

A person wearing a face mask in front of an underground sign in London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

Blithe Spirit: Stage Review

Jennifer Saunders as Madame Arcati in Blithe Spirit. Credit: Nobby Clark.

The seaside saga as sun sets on an era

Photograph of tourists at the West Pier at Brighton on the eve of the August Bank Holiday. Dated 20th Century. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Tracking the ‘original source’ of coronavirus should be top priority for scientists worldwide

A police officer stands guard outside of Huanan Seafood Wholesale market where the coronavirus was detected in Wuhan. Photograph: HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images.

Coronavirus: three ways the crisis may permanently change our lives

People wearing face masks in King's Cross tube station in London. Photograph: Ian Hinchliffe/PA Wire.

WILL SELF: The thin line between us and fate

Empty shelves where toilet roll was on sale in an ASDA store on March 6, 2020. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

The surnames which seem to indicate nationality

Krisztian Nemeth of Sporting Kansas City reacts after missing a chance to score during the match between Sporting Kansas City and Toluca as part of the CONCACAF Champions League 2019 at Children's Mercy Park on February 21, 2019 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

A city in music: Reykjavík - mmusical notes from a small island

Bjork performs on stage with The Sugarcubes in Paris, France, 1990. (Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images)

New film tells the story of Marie Curie and the elements she discovered

Rosamund Pike as Marie Curie in Radioactive. Photograph: Studio Canal.

The man who wanted to drain the Med

Gibraltar Strait, Cadiz View of the coast with Africa in the horizon (Photo by JMN/Cover/Getty Images)

The story behind the greatest addiction memoir ever written

Jerry Stahl, author of Perfect Midnight. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

Is the world moving back to the sensible centre?

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop at Driving Park Community Center in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Labour’s pro-EU choice for deputy leader

Labour MP Rosena Allin-Khan is looking like the pro-EU choice for deputy leader. (Photo by Darren Staples/Getty Images)

How Twitter helped the Labour Party tear itself apart

Shabana Mahmood has been widely criticised by followers of Labour's outgoing leader. Photo: Chrystal Ding

‘Working from home’: Will Britain’s broadband be up to the job?

Household wifi systems will need to prove they are up to the job of keeping everyone online during coronavirus isolation. PHOTO: Getty Images

What Boris Johnson’s ‘emergency powers’ must and musn’t be used for

Coronavirus: How nature could help us spring back from it all

Embracing views like this one will help us power through coronavirus at a time when everything else is forbidden. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The prime minister’s greatest coronavirus challenge is being totally honest with the public - and himself

Prime minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Picture: PA

Novels predicting global pandemics offer a crucial lesson in hope

Caspar David Friedrich's 'Wanderer above a Sea of Fog'. (1818)

Don’t let Brexit cloud your judgement of the government’s coronavirus response

Chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance sits alongside chancellor Rishi Sunak and prime minister Boris Johnson at a news conference. (Photo by Matt Dunham / POOL / AFP via Getty Images).

How to clean your house to prevent the spread of coronavirus and other infections

A photograph of cleaning products. Photograph: Norman Mills/Pexels.

How the extreme Brexiteers have delivered the worst takes over the coronavirus

Nigel Farage, Gerard Batten and Daniel Hannan have made staggering remarks about the coronavirus. Photograph: PA/TNE.

What will politics look like after the coronavirus pandemic?

Prime minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Stree. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

MANDRAKE: How Dominic Cummings became a walking contradiction

Chief Adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Richard Pohle/The Times /PA Wire.

WILL SELF: The book to help you deal with the coronavirus pandemic

People pass graffiti reminding people to wash their hands on the window of a bar in Dublin's city centre, on the first day of a series of sweeping virus delay measures in Ireland. Photograph Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

‘From every angle’: Brexit and its multi-faceted threat to Romani community

Campaigners march on Westminster in support of the Romani community. Photograph: The Traveller Movement/Facebook.

Government denies ‘herd immunity’ is policy for tackling coronavirus

Health secretary Matt Hancock on the Andrew Marr show. Photograph: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire.

Schooled in spying: Inside the life of Vladimir Putin

Putin during his inauguration ceremony in 2004. (Photo by: Sovfoto/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: Tamara de Lempicka

Tamara de Lempicka at her easel in 1940. Picture: Getty Images

Government launches public information campaign over coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, alongside Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance (right), during a press conference, at 10 Downing Street, London. Photograph: Simon Dawson/PA Wire.

New #viralkindness postcard launched to help people self-isolating

A picture of the postcard that has gone viral, helping people to help others during the coronavirus pandemic. Image: Becky Wass/PA Wire.

F1: The race that sent motorsport back to the future

Jim Clark (middle) with designer, engineer and Lotus founder Colin Chapman (right). Picture: Bob D'Olivo/The Enthusiast Network via Getty Images/Getty Images

Most Read

Brexiteer pub chain boss tells staff to work in Tesco as he can’t pay them for a month

Brexiteer Tim Martin tells workers they won't be paid for a period during the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: Vimeo.

Brexiteer calls for pubs and restaurants to re-open as ‘majority don’t care about coronavirus’

Paul Bullen appears on BBC Look East. Photograph: YouTube.

Pro-Brexit MP says coronavirus shows Tories may have got it wrong over immigration

Home secretary Priti Patel responds to a question on immigration during the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph; Parliament TV.

Coronavirus: Britain should look to France to see real leadership

French president Emmanuel Macron leaves 10 Downing Street after a meeting with prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

20 things Boris Johnson needs to do at his next coronavirus update

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during a coronavirus news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Leon Neal/PA Wire.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.