Latest The New European

'Myth-busting' government ads on Universal Credit banned for misleading the public

PUBLISHED: 00:01 06 November 2019

Undated handout photo issued by the ASA of a Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) ad aiming to dispel myths about Universal Credit, which have been banned for misleading the public. Picture: PA Photo.

Undated handout photo issued by the ASA of a Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) ad aiming to dispel myths about Universal Credit, which have been banned for misleading the public. Picture: PA Photo.

A series of Tory government adverts aiming to dispel "myths" about Universal Credit have been banned for misleading the public.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Undated handout photo issued by the ASA of a Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) ad aiming to dispel myths about Universal Credit, which have been banned for misleading the public. Picture: PA Photo.Undated handout photo issued by the ASA of a Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) ad aiming to dispel myths about Universal Credit, which have been banned for misleading the public. Picture: PA Photo.

The ban on the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) ads "reveals an attitude which is not acceptable in public service", said campaigners.

The six ads, which appeared in the Metro, the Mail Online and Metro Online from May, claimed to "set the record straight" about the benefit.

But after a public outcry the Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) has now somewhat ironically made a ruling which suggests the government did precisely the opposite.

One ad read: "Myth: Universal Credit makes it harder to pay your rent on time. Fact: Your Jobcentre can give you an advance payment and pay rent directly to landlords."

Former work and pensions secretary Amber Rudd, who was in post when the now-banned adverts were released. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PAFormer work and pensions secretary Amber Rudd, who was in post when the now-banned adverts were released. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA

They also listed "myths" such as "Universal Credit doesn't work" and "You have to wait five weeks to get any money on Universal Credit" followed by "facts" reading: "People move into work faster on Universal Credit than they did on the old system," and "If you need money, your Jobcentre will urgently pay you an advance."

The charities Zacchaeus 2000 Trust (Z2K), the Motor Neurone Disease Association and the Disability Benefits Consortium were among 44 complainants who objected to "misleading" claims that people could move into work faster under Universal Credit and payments could be made sooner than five weeks.

They pointed out that the campaign omitted the fact that advance payments were a loan and came with conditions.

The DWP said the ads were intended to raise awareness of the benefits that claimants may be entitled to, and to help them find further relevant information.

Defending its claim that people moved into work faster under Universal Credit, the department said claimants were 4% more likely to have been employed at some point in the first six months of making their claim than those on legacy benefits.

It said the ads contained additional information which included the terms and conditions for paying back advance payments, although added it was not possible to convey "all qualifying criteria".

But the ASA noted that the government had sourced its "4%" claim from a 2017 report that included people who had worked for only a few hours, on one occasion, during the relevant period.

The regulator said: "We considered that a figure relating to whether people had been in work at some point within six months of making a Universal Credit or Jobseeker's Allowance claim was not sufficiently relevant to how readers would understand the reference to 'moving into work faster' in the advertising claim, as referring to secure, ongoing employment."

It concluded that the claim "as it would be understood by readers did not accurately reflect the evidence" and "was therefore misleading".

The ASA also said there was no data relating to the speed with which urgent advance payments were made, and it was therefore not possible to determine the proportion of claimants who received such payments on the same day they were requested.

The regulator said: "We told the DWP to ensure that they held adequate evidence to substantiate the claims in their advertising, to include significant conditions, and to present significant conditions clearly."

It is not the first time that the government has been held to account by the advertising ombudsman, which earlier this year ruled that a radio advert about the ease of applying to the EU citizens' Settlement Scheme was also "misleading".

MORE: Home Office advert banned for 'misleading' applicants to EU Settlement Scheme

Z2K chief executive Raji Hunjan said the charity was calling for an independent investigation into the DWP's working practices following the ASA ruling.

She said: "This damning judgment against the DWP, which finds it guilty of misleading advertising, exaggeration and its failure to substantiate and qualify its claims, reveals an attitude which is not acceptable in public service, especially in the department charged with protecting people from living in poverty.

"The next government must engage with the compelling evidence that points to the harm Universal Credit is causing, leaving many people reliant on food banks and others destitute. Enough is enough."

Jonathan Blades, from the Disability Benefits Consortium and the MS Society, said: "The fact is that Universal Credit is leaving disabled people significantly worse off, and in some cases forcing them to turn to food banks.

"The DWP must apologise for its actions and concentrate on fixing Universal Credit. MS is relentless, painful and disabling and benefits are crucial for people to maintain their independence. Instead, people are being pushed needlessly into debt by a government disguising loans as 'advanced payments'."

The shadow work and pensions secretary Margaret Greenwood called the finding "shameful".

You may also want to watch:

She said: "It is shameful that this Conservative government chose to waste thousands of pounds on misleading ads about Universal Credit rather than ending the harsh, punitive policies that are causing such severe hardship.

"They can't hide the truth that if people are being forced in ever increasing numbers to turn to food banks to survive, the social security system is not protecting people from poverty as it should.

"The reality is that advances are loans that need to be paid back, often on top of other debts and rent arrears built up during the five week wait, leaving many people at risk of destitution.

"Labour will scrap Universal Credit, end the five week wait and abolish the benefit cap and the two-child limit. This is real change that will make a difference to people's lives, not misleading PR."

A DWP spokesperson said: "We are disappointed with this decision and have responded to the Advertising Standards Authority. We consulted at length with the ASA as we created the adverts, which have explained to hundreds of thousands of people how Universal Credit is helping more than 2.5 million people across the country."

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

'Myth-busting' government ads on Universal Credit banned for misleading the public

Undated handout photo issued by the ASA of a Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) ad aiming to dispel myths about Universal Credit, which have been banned for misleading the public. Picture: PA Photo.

Scottish National Party and Plaid Cymru hit out at exclusion from TV debates

The Liberal Democrats, SNP and Plaid Cymru are all vieing to be included in general election TV debates.

Dominic Grieve says government's refusal to publish Russia report is 'bogus'

Dominc Grieve called the Government's reason for delay in publishing the report 'bogus'. Photo: LBC

Website trolls Boris Johnson's stint as London mayor in tube advert

The Monday.com tube advert that has trolled Boris Johnson over his wasted efforts on the Garden Bridge. Picture: Pranay Manocha

Lib Dem MP fears losing £22k 'golden goodbye' if voted out

The Liberal Democrat MP Angela Smith has said she is being discriminated against. Photo: Stefan Rousseau / PA

Financial experts urge British expats to register to vote over threat of no-deal Brexit

British expats who live in Italy protesting against Brexit in Florence. Picture: Arj Singh/PA Archive/PA Images

Government confirms 'festival of Brexit' despite fears it will alienate Remainers

Festival of Brexit Britain. Image: TNE/Martin Rowson.

Jo Swinson pledges Lib Dems will stop Brexit 'wrecking the UK' at campaign launch

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson speaking at the launch the Liberal Democrat General Election campaign at the Institute of Civil Engineers in London. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday November 5, 2019. The Liberal Democrats have vowed to put a £50 billion ÒRemain bonusÓ into public services if they win the General Election. See PA story POLITICS Election LibDems. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Four times Boris Johnson misled cabinet with his election pitch

Boris Johnson holds a cabinet meeting in Downing Street. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/PA.

Brexit Party candidate refers to immigrants as 'gimme-grunts' in incendiary tweet

Brexit Party general election candidate for Stoke-on-Trent north Daniel Rudd referred to immigrants as 'gimme-grunts' in a tweet. Picture: The Brexit Party

Grenfell survivor 'infuriated' by Jacob Rees-Mogg's comments

Grenfell survivor Natasha Elcock said: “I am speechless - you don’t understand the level of infuriation.”. Photo: Wikicommons/LBC

Philip Hammond will not stand at the next general election

Philip Hammond appears on Sky News. Photograph: Sky News.

Poll puts Lib Dems ahead in key marginal seat for Labour

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson and fellow MPs take a walk on Bournemouth beach as part of conference. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

Rees-Mogg says Grenfell victims lacked 'common sense'

MPs have demanded Jacob Rees-Mogg apologised after he said 'common sense' would tell you to flee a fire. Photo: LBC

Sky News invites Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson and Jo Swinson to new TV debate

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson, speaks to the media outside the Houses of Parliament. (Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

Brexit Party candidate reveals 'bizarre EU conspiracy theories' in 'car-crash' interview

Timothy Vince claimed the EU was founded on the exploitation of women in the interview. Photo: BBC

No. 10 refuses to release 'Russian interference' report until after the election

Dominic Grieve has called on Boris Johnson to release a report about alleged Russian interference into British democracy. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

Finding a home in the Arctic

TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY CELINE SERRAT A picture taken on July 23, 2015 shows a view of the Kronebreen Glacier, on the Spitsbergen island, Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard, northern Norway. AFP PHOTO / DOMINIQUE FAGET (Photo credit should read DOMINIQUE FAGET/AFP/Getty Images)

'You are NEVER there!': MEP Verhofstadt trolls Farage for not standing in election

Guy Verhofstadt and Nigel Farage in the EU Parliament (Screen capture from EU Parliament)

Conservative candidates' scripted answers to awkward questions leaked

James Cleverly preparing for a media appearance. The Conservative party's suggested Q&A answers have been leaked ahead of the general election. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Brexiteers' anger after EU settled status banners mistaken for 'remain flyers'

The banners erected in Hammersmith and Fulham - a Labour borough council where 70pc of voters backed remain. Photo: Twitter

No 10 insists 'no extension to Brexit transition period' despite minister's comments

Therese Coffey on Kay Burley at Breakfast. Photograph: Sky News.

Mark Francois says Farage has 'lost the plot' after calling second referendum

Nigel Farage at the Brexit Party's General Election campaign launch. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Miner celebrity: the real story behind Stalin's favourite worker

Alexey Stakhanov (right) explains his system to a fellow miner in the USSR between 1935 and 1945. Picture: Getty Images

Speaker John Bercow honoured in Belgian dance single 'ORDER'

Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow walks over Westminster Bridge from a session in the gym this morning on his last day as speaker. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Georgia's plans to replace Britain in the EU

Protestors demanding political reform wave EU, Georgia and US flags during a rally in Tbilisi. Picture by: VANO SHLAMOV/AFP/Getty Images

Alliance leader urges Brexiteers in Northern Ireland to change their minds over 'unicorn' Brexit

Alliance Party of Northern Ireland leader Naomi Long. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.

The tunes of Gaborone...the unlikely heavy metal hub in Botswana

Member of the cultural group Herero perform during the 17th Kuru Festival in Ghanzi, on August 29, 2015. The Kuru festival mainly features the San dance and culture in Botswana. AFP PHOTO/MONIRUL BHUIYAN (Photo credit should read Monirul Bhuiyan/AFP/Getty Images)

Labour could campaign to Leave in second Brexit referendum, says Long-Bailey

Rebecca Long-Bailey appears on Sophy Ridge on Sunday. Photograph: Sky.

Brexiteers are wrong - Guy Fawkes would not have been a Leaver

Guy Fawkes is Westminter's ultimate nemesis according to Nick Holland. Picture: Archant

Minister refuses to rule out no-deal Brexit appearing in Conservative manifesto

Rishi Sunak on The Andrew Marr Show. Photograph: BBC.

Lib Dems complain to ITV that first election debate needs to 'include a Remainer'

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson speaks during the launch of Sam Gyimah MP campaign in Kensington. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

The macabre story of how George Stubbs got under the skin of his subjects

Whistlejacket, by George Stubbs, is an approximately life-size painting of the Marquess of Rockingham's racehorse. Picture: The National Portrait Gallery

Facebook pulls government adverts after accusations of misusing taxpayers' money

A promotion for the government's 'My Town' scheme. Photograph: Government.

WILL SELF: Why culture was always more than just a wacky notion of purity

Skara Brae is a stone-built Neolithic settlement, located on the west coast of Mainland, the largest island in the Orkney archipelago of Scotland. Europe's most complete Neolithic village, Skara Brae gained UNESCO World Heritage Site status. Photo by Claudia Beretta/Archivio Claudia Beretta/Mondadori Portfolio

Following my father's RAF flight

An Avro Lancaster embarks on a mission in August 1943. (Photo by Charles E. Brown/Royal Air Force Museum/Getty Images)

Faux-pas? Language's relationship to the negative

Paralympian Will Bayley and partner Janette Manrara perform a Paso Doble on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC

Tory divisions helped the EU gain concessions during Brexit talks, study claims

Theresa May discusses Brexit. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA.

The election gamble that will make or break the Remain cause

Liberal Democrat politicians (from left to right) Chuka Umunna, Luciana Berger, Ed Davey, Siobhan Benita, Tom Brake, Sam Gyimah, after Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson. Photograph: Liberal Democrats/PA Wire.

MITCH BENN: The Remain pledge we should all commit to

Mitch Benn says Brexit has become more a faith movement than a political movement. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

Most Read

Brexit Party general election candidate dropped after claiming she’s from a distant star

Jill Hughes was selected by the Brexit Party as its general election candidate for Batley and Spen. Picture: The Brexit Party

Ken Clarke warns he will not vote for ‘crazy right-wing nationalist’ Tories

Ken Clarke and Iain Duncan-Smith appears on Channel 4 News. Photograph: Channel 4.

Andrew Bridgen says ‘clever’ Jacob Rees-Mogg would have escaped Grenfell Tower fire

Tory Brexiteer MP Andrew Bridgen. Photograph: Channel 4 News.

Brexit Party candidate reveals ‘bizarre EU conspiracy theories’ in ‘car-crash’ interview

Timothy Vince claimed the EU was founded on the exploitation of women in the interview. Photo: BBC

Speaker John Bercow honoured in Belgian dance single ‘ORDER’

Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow walks over Westminster Bridge from a session in the gym this morning on his last day as speaker. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy