French supermarket is already selling EU maps without the UK

Picture: Jeremy Gordon

In a sign of changing times, a French publishing company has already started producing EU maps without the UK shown in the union.

A poster map produced by French educational publisher Éditions Aedis is titled 'L'Union europeenne - 27 pays' ('The European Union - 27 countries').

The 28th country, the UK, is shaded white, just like other non-EU countries Norway and Switzerland.

There is also no sign of the Union flag among the list of national flags also featured on the poster.

The poster was spotted in a LeClerc supermarket in Limoges by British man living abroad, Jeremy Gordon.

Picture: Éditions Aedis

His son Matthew told The New European that Jeremy had been "shocked" to see it.

His father was also annoyed by it, he said. "We are still full paid up members of the European Union and we haven't left yet," said Matthew. "So it was shocking to see."

Jeremy left the UK to settle in France last year. "He and many other Brits there are worried about increasing uncertainty around Brexit," said Matthew.

Éditions Aedis is currently advertising the currently accurate version of the poster, with 28 countries and with the UK shaded green.

However, it is marked as "out of stock".

The New European has contacted Éditions Aedis for comment.