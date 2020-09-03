Alan McGee on his loathing of BBC 6Music

PUBLISHED: 14:47 03 September 2020

Liam Gallagher With Alan Mcgee Outside Ronnie Scotts, London, Britain - Jul 1997, Liam Gallagher And Alan Mcgee , London , Britain - 1997 (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)

Liam Gallagher With Alan Mcgee Outside Ronnie Scotts, London, Britain - Jul 1997, Liam Gallagher And Alan Mcgee , London , Britain - 1997 (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)

Archant

Alan McGee was the 1990s record label boss who got an invite to Downing Street at the height of Cool Britannia. He talks to MATT WITHERS about that era, the future of rock ‘n’ roll, politics and his loathing of BBC 6Music... and London.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Noel Gallagher and his girlfriend Meg Matthews at 10 Downing Street for a party held by Prime Minister Tony Blair. Many celebrities also attended. Pictured on the left is Alan McGee, manager of Oasis, 30th July 1997. (Photo by John Ferguson/Ian Vogler/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)Noel Gallagher and his girlfriend Meg Matthews at 10 Downing Street for a party held by Prime Minister Tony Blair. Many celebrities also attended. Pictured on the left is Alan McGee, manager of Oasis, 30th July 1997. (Photo by John Ferguson/Ian Vogler/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

Speaking to Alan McGee – music manager, Creation Records founder and the man who famously signed Oasis – I remind him of an interview he gave a decade ago, in which he said he’d lost interest in music. So what album or which act, I wonder, had rekindled the love affair for him?

“I was off my nut on prescription drugs,” he says more prosaically of that time. “So probably that particular few months I believed it.”

McGee spent lockdown at home in London, from where he speaks to me. Having spent last year at more than 100 gigs, either his own one-man shows or watching the bands he now manages, like the Happy Mondays, Cast and Glasvegas, he “actually enjoyed it, to be absolutely honest”, he says, as have a lot of friends. He laughs at the thought of Shaun Ryder and Will Sergeant, of Echo & the Bunnymen, relishing pottering around the house.

We speak ostensibly off the back of the second anniversary of launching Creation 23. The original, hugely influential label was wound down in 1999 amid the Glaswegian’s disillusionment. The successor was created simply to put records out again, he says.

“I’m not really part of the industry,” he says. “We’re not a corporate management company. It’s me and two people that I work with on the management and with the label it’s literally me and my iPhone, mate.

“You know what? I don’t think the music industry want anything to do with me, which is actually alright. ‘Cause, believe it or not, sometimes when people just ignore you, actually you can do good work. So I’m not particularly troubled by that.”

I wonder if the ‘old’ Creation could ever happen again in a much-changed world of streaming. “Yes and no,” he says. “I mean, this is pretty punk what I’m doing now. It’s a guy and an iPhone putting out records by people with no contracts and 50/50 deals. It’s kind of punk as you want it to be, you know what I mean?”.

He agrees that, compared with Creation’s period of enormous success in the 1990s, it’s a labour of love. But he adds, “it’s always been like that”.

“Sometimes I’ve been really, really popular with the bands, the bands have really connected,” he says. But it’s tough when, he claims, the BBC’s influential 6Music isn’t interested in the sort of music – guitar music, basically – he’s putting out.

“I think things like 6Music – I think they’re the problem more than anything else, ‘cause it’s so middle-class,” he says.

“And it’s so f***ing thought-through and so politically correct, it’s so f***ing boring, man. And I mean, don’t get me wrong, I’m not anti anybody, I’m just saying that… 6Music – that whole thing, it’s so Guardian, it’s so 1975 except it’s 2020. I think they’re the problem.

“They actually said to the plugger ‘Alan’s releasing the sort of music that we’re not interested in’, and it’s a bit like, well, it’s interesting that you say that, because most of the time you play all of my old records from the f***ing ‘90s, like Primal Scream and the Valentines and Oasis – your f***ing station emerged out of the records that I put out.”

We talk about a conversation I had with a friend recently in which we attempted to pin-point when young people stopped picking up guitars and forming bands. A disclaimer: I’m 40, and so are most people I know, but a quick glance at the singles charts would not appear to show the genre in rude health. McGee disagrees and suggests I need to get out of London.

“There’s a scene that no doubt will blow up eventually,” he says.

“Young northern white kids that like rock ‘n’ roll. It might not be trendy in London… but that audience is getting bigger from what I can see. It’s just expanded into a whole kind of like, you know, ‘if you play any music like that it’s uncool’. When I signed Oasis a guy who ended up making his career off of me signing Oasis looked at me and said ‘Alan’. I said ‘this is the future of rock ‘n’ roll’. I’m not taking the p***, Matt, on my kid’s life, I actually said that. And he went, ‘Alan, Madchester’s over’.

“So we’ve been here before. It always doesn’t exist in the media’s eyes, mate.”

Still, I venture, it’s unlikely a rock band from, say, Newcastle, will win the Mercury Music Prize any time soon.

“Let me twist it,” he responds. “Why would you want to win it? Who cares? These people are irrelevant. The f***ing Mercury Music Prize – nobody f***ing cares what these c***s think.”

You may also want to watch:

Another thing is the culture of guitar music. Is it just the lack of new, mainstream bands that means rock hasn’t had its #MeToo moment yet? After all, tabloid tales of groupies and excess were as much a part of rock as the bass and drums.

“That was never Creation, man,” he insists. “That was never us. I think the Me Too movement is good because I know, like we all do, insane stories about a lot of these f***ing people. We were lucky – I come from punk. We had bands like the Slits. So we were aware of feminism when we were young men. So that was never us.

“The generation that came before us – the glam generation – that was them. But the Gallaghers – if you’re talking about that culture that we supposedly represent – were pretty feminist, ultimately. They always had women in charge of their business. So it wasn’t jobs for the boys. You can’t really level that at us. Again, that’s the middle class London media.”

For me and my generation, the period McGee, Creation and Britpop embodies still seems an exciting period to be a teenager. But I do wonder if the tail-end of Generation X romanticises the 1990s. The Tories were in charge of 70% of it, after all, and Britpop also gave us Menswear and Northern Uproar.

“It was a great time, do you know what I mean?,” McGee happily confirms. “It was a f***ing great time.

“I mean, I loved that time because everything became possible. We were young, some of it we got wrong. I thought it was going to go on forever, the ‘90s. But you know, I’ve just kept going. I’ve had five years out to bring up my daughter, 2008 to 2013, wrote a book.”

That book, Creation Stories, is about to become a film, co-written by Irvine Welsh, executive produced by Danny Boyle and starring Ewen Bremner as McGee.

“It’s really funny,” McGee says. “Whether it’s really me… I don’t know, mate. It’s like it is me and it isn’t me. It’s taken a lot of stories from my book, but I haven’t been a particularly dramatic character for 25 years. I mean, 25 years ago I was f***ing mad. I accept that.

“But I haven’t been particularly dramatic for a long time, so I’m watching this mad guy on screen who was on a mission to change things, and I think we kind of did to a certain extent. I can live with it, which is maybe the biggest compliment I can pay the film.”

Both Tony Blair and Peter Mandelson are portrayed in the film (the former by an actor who has twice portrayed Hitler), which is a reminder that music and politics are entwined in the Alan McGee and Creation story. McGee donated around £100,000 to Labour, was entertained by Blair at Downing Street receptions and was largely responsible for changing legislation to allow musicians to go on the ‘New Deal’, giving them three years to develop and receive funding (it was scrapped in 2009). McGee would later break with the party, citing “control freakery”. Where is his political home now, I ask?

“I quite liked Blair, but then he went and done the Iraq thing, which was a f***ing mistake,” he says.

“But I couldn’t get into Corbyn. For me it was like… I just thought he was unelectable. I mean, everybody else saw him as this wise old guy, I just saw him as the cranky geography teacher. It just was so London. Working-class people, in Glasgow and f***ing Newcastle and blah-blah-blah, they looked at Corbyn and they were nae buying it. Labour won that election for f***ing Boris.” Keir Starmer has yet to inspire: “I’ve got to be honest, not really.”

McGee still gets criticism for being the punk who went behind the black door of Number 10 to be glad-handed by the New Labour government, but is unapologetic.

“I only went into 10 Downing Street, mate, because I wanted to see it. It’s not that complex. I went, and then when I got the chance to change the law for all the musicians, I f***ing changed the law. People who slag me off for that – it is what it is. We took s**t for it, but I don’t regret it.

“I still see Tony Blair occasionally. I went round to his office a couple of  years ago. And you know what? He’s brilliant, but the Iraq thing was so  f***ing wrong. And you can’t really get past that, Tony, you shouldn’t have done it, mate.”

McGee was firmly anti-Brexit, but says that “in the wake of Covid I don’t think anybody’s even f***ing thinking of the no-deal Brexit that probably going to hit us between the eyes in four months’ time”.

And what of Scottish independence? McGee says that, now having lived longer in England than he did back home, “it’s not really my fight, but I think they should have their independence. And I support them. But I’m never going back.” He considers himself a Londoner, he says, cheerfully admitting to being a hypocrite having spent much of the interview railing against the capital.

And he has his own historic date coming up anyway, as one of the hard-livers of a particularly hard-living decade enters his seventh decade – with relish.

“I’m 60 in two months and I always thought I was going to have a problem being 60, but I’ve actually embraced it, I’m actually alright about it,” he says.

“I’m into it, I’m totally into being what I am, 60. ‘Cause I’m still doing it and I’m still being truthful and honest about what I do, do you know what I mean? Which is f***ing music.”

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Michel Barnier he will ‘never yield’ to Brexiteers attempting to ‘destroy’ the EU

Michel Barnier speaks with Marion Van Renterghem in Paris. (Photo by Li Yang/China News Service via Getty Images)

Five Brexit scenarios looming on horizon

Boris Johnson MP, Labour MP Gisela Stuart and UKIP MP Douglas Carswell address the people of Stafford in Market Square during the Vote Leave, Brexit Battle Bus tour on May 17, 20016 in Stafford, England. Boris Johnson and the Vote Leave campaign are touring the UK in their Brexit Battle Bus. The campaign is hoping to persuade voters to back leaving the European Union in the Referendum on the 23rd June 2016. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

It’s time for Keir Starmer to speak up on Brexit

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Photograph: Jacob King/PA Wire.

The new doctrine of ministerial irresponsibility

Britain's Education Secretary Gavin Williamson walks through Downing Street in central London to participate in the first in person cabinet meeting since the coronavirus lockdown at the Foreign and Commonwealth office on July 21, 2020. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

The myth of green growth

A traffic jam is seen in Gurgaon some 30 km south of New Delhi on 29 June 2019 after a heavy rain. (Photo by Nasir Kachroo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: How I have learned to deal with my demons

Fiona Millar (L) and Alastair Campbell attend the launch of new book

Are we over the worst or on cusp of calamity?

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden arrives in Downing Street, a cabinet meeting, ahead of MPs returning to Westminster. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA

LIZ GERARD: The government and press must try harder to get us ‘back to normal’

COALVILLE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 26: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing the school tie he was presented with on arrival, speaks to a class of year 7 pupils on their first day back at school during a visit to Castle Rock school on August 26, 2020 in Coalville, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jack Hill - WPA Pool/ Getty Images)

The man behind No.10’s damaging war on the media

Dominic Cummings (L) and Director of Communications Lee Cain (R). Photo: by Adrian Dennis - WPA Pool/Getty Images

ANDREW ADONIS: Trump and his re-election trap

A participant holding a Abolish Police sign at a protest in New York City. Photo: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

Why game show hosts should be banned from high office

Donald Trump Jr., Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump during

How Europe’s top clubs have parked the bus

Manuel Neuer, captain of FC Bayern Munich lifts the UEFA Champions League Trophy following his team's victory in the UEFA Champions League Final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on August 23, 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Hancock claims his test and trace system has prevented ‘second spike’ witnessed in Europe

Health secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street on NHS test and trace. Photograph: Downing Street/PA.

Star turns: Acting Dame Eileen Atkins happy to be overlooked

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Dame Eileen Atkins during the Eileen Atkins portrait unveiling at Sardi's on November 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Walter McBride/Getty Images)

JOHN KAMPFNER: Germany does do things better

The Brandenburg Gate illuminated during celebrations on the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9, 2014. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Alan McGee on his loathing of BBC 6Music

Liam Gallagher With Alan Mcgee Outside Ronnie Scotts, London, Britain - Jul 1997, Liam Gallagher And Alan Mcgee , London , Britain - 1997 (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)

Could the ‘new towns’ scheme solve the housing crisis?

A residential street in the New Town of Milton Keynes, still under construction in Buckinghamshire, October 1978. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Africa and its confident and expanding film industry

SEMBENE OUSMANE (Photo by Michel RENAUDEAU/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

How Ayia Napa transformed from a fishing village to the heart of garage music

Tourists and Cypriots enjoy the Labour Day at Ayia Napa's Nissi beach on May 1, 2013 in Cyprus. AFP PHOTO / PATRICK BAZ (Photo credit should read PATRICK BAZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford challenges government over child food poverty with launch of new task force

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Photograph: Peter Powell/NMC Pool.

How young children learn their native language

The speed at which children learn their native language is phenomenal. Picture: Rawpixel

The escalating stand-off in the Mediterranean which is causing waves beyond the region

Oruc Reis seismic research vessel, one of the 5-6 research ships in the fully equipped and multi-purpose in the world, is seen as it is ready for a new seismic research activity in the Eastern Mediterranean in Antalya, Turkey. Photo: Orhan Cicek/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Songs of freedom in Hong Kong

Protesters gather near Hong Kong's Legislative Council Complex singing encouraging songs to support the movement and mass rally. Photo: Miguel Candela/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Power Hungary: The WWI wounds that have not yet healed

Romanian Hungarians carry a Szekler flag during a protest in Sfantu Gheorghe in Romania in 2012. Photo: DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images

STAR TURNS: The high price actor paid for romance

English actress Claire Bloom in 1951. Photo: Ron Case/Keystone/Getty Images

WILL SELF: The enduring appeal of Angela Lansbury

Angela Lansbury was only three years older than Laurence Harvey when she played the mother of Harvey's character in The Manchurian Candidate (1962). Photo: John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

UK science is a British success story being sacrificed in the name of Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a visit to the Mologic Laboratory in Bedford. Photo: Jack Hill - WPA Pool / Getty Images

When rock took on racism

Reggae band Matumbi played one of Rock Against Racism's first gigs at the Royal College of Art in 1977. Picture: Syd Shelton

The best classic television shows to stream

Number 6, played by Patrick McGoohan, is examined by a doctor in The Prisoner (1967). Picture: Getty

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: Kazimierz Deyna

Poland's Kazimierz Deyna, left, skips past Germany's Hansi Mueller in a 0-0 draw at the 1978 FIFA world cup in Argentina. Picture: Getty Images

What’s behind Germany’s special relationship with Turkey?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech as he attends the delivery ceremony of New Naval Systems at Tuzla Desan Shipyard in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo: Tur Presidency/Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The other sides of our island story

The 'Empire Windrush' arrives at Tilbury Docks in 1948. Photo: Daily Herald Archive/SSPL/Getty Images

MANDRAKE: Heywood gives posthumous verdict on Boris Johnson’s government

Sir Jeremy Heywood. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Keir Starmer needs a game plan to defeat the Tories - and Boris Johnson’s possible successor

Labour leader Keir Starmer. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA.

Young people need to do more than liking and sharing to win back their futures

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg arrives for a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin. Photo: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Ed Davey’s priority must now be to secure a pact with Labour

Sir Ed Davey at the Conrad Hotel, Westminster, with Layla Moran. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Ed Davey named new Liberal Democrats leader

Sir Ed Davey speaking during the Liberal Democrats autumn conference. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Trump, TikTok and Twitter - the worldwide war of the web

A female protester displays a Hong Kong independence message on her mobile phone during a demonstration. Photo: Geovien So/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Brexit: Time to prepare for a raw deal

European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and David Frost. Photo: OLIVIER HOSLET/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The woman who can allow America to move on

Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris addresses virtual DNC from Delaware. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Most Read

Billionaire Brexiteer considering plans to move car production to France

Billionaire Brexit backer Jim Ratcliffe. Photograph: PA.

Ministers fear Chris Whitty could resign over Boris Johnson’s plans to get workers back in office

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, alongside Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance (right), during a press conference at Downing Street. Photograph: Alberto Pezzali/PA.

‘Good luck!’ - Michel Barnier’s sarcastic message to Brexiteers looking forward to no-deal Brexit

Michel Barnier, the EU's Brexit negotiator. Photograph: Liam McBurney PA Wire/PA Images

Why I’ve instructed lawyers to investigate Dominic Cummings

Nazir Afzal is a notable former prosecutor whose brother died during the pandemic. Picture: Steve Morgan

‘You are dangerous and shouldn’t be on-air’ - Dr Hilary Jones hits out at Piers Corbyn

Piers Corbyn is attacked by Dr Hilary Jones on Good Morning Britain. Photograph: ITV.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.